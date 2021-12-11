On Oct. 7, 2020, Tom Sullivan died tragically when a tree collapsed onto his golf cart during a violent storm that swept through Wyantenuck Country Club in Great Barrington. In an instant, the world of golf lost a respected PGA Professional.
In Episode 6, Sullivan’s playing career is detailed.
A PGA Professional, Tom Sullivan knew how to run a golf shop, conduct a tournament and give lessons. But, boy, could he golf his ball. Jim Horvath and Tim Tunstall describe the immense talent Sullivan had for the game, highlighted by that one glorious week when he held his own against the best players on the PGA TOUR.
“Tom was a really good player. I believe it was fall of 1977, he tried to qualify for Tour School. They had a sectional and then you went out to the national finals,” said Horvath. “Tom finished in the first 20 or 25 in the sectional to go to nationals. It was so terrific to see him do that. Then he went out and I truly believe, though I never asked him about it, that his heart was not in it to qualify for the PGA Tour.”
“Tom shot respectable rounds, he did fine. But I truly believe, if he really, really tried, he could have made the Tour. He could have qualified. I just knew how good he was.”
Sully, a narrative podcast series, is produced by Dominic Dastoli, in association with Wyantenuck Country Club and the Northeastern New York PGA. The series is hosted by The Berkshire Eagle, and you can listen to all episodes at BerkshireEagle.com/sports. Episode 1 is entitled ‘Dad’.
Future episodes: Teacher; Wyantenuck; October 7th; Character; Sal