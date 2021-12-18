On Oct. 7, 2020, Tom Sullivan died tragically when a tree collapsed onto his golf cart during a violent storm that swept through Wyantenuck Country Club in Great Barrington. In an instant, the world of golf lost a respected PGA Professional.
In Episode 7: Character, fellow golf professionals, friends and members from Wyantenuck Country Club describe Sully’s unique and colorful side. Being different came naturally to Tom Sullivan. There was a time in his life when he refused to drive his car over bridges. He once spent most of an entire day at a ski resort reading a newspaper.
Mark Levesque tells a story about searching the fairway for a ball that didn’t exist because for a few moments, Sully forgot he hadn’t actually teed off. He also detailed what it was like in the Wyantenuck pro’s office.
“Sully was a mess. Anytime I went into his office, I’d tie a rope to my belt buckle and I would have any of the staff pull me out if I didn’t come out in 15 minutes, because I’d been enveloped by rubble or gotten lost,” said Levesque. “Things were not going to be lined up in perfect order, but man, that guy knew where everything was. I give him a lot of credit. There was no basic file structure, but he knew where everything was at all times.
“It was just the genius of somebody like that.”
Erik Tiele’s tale is about a clever, descriptive saying he’s adopted from Sully’s vernacular. Sharon Connelly once printed out a bunch of copies of Sully’s face and handed out masks to a bunch of players at a tournament.
“He was just a lot of fun,” said longtime friend and fellow golf pro Francis Kringle. “Very silly. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about him and chuckle.”
Sully, a narrative podcast series about PGA Professional Tom Sullivan, is produced by Dominic Dastoli, in association with Wyantenuck Country Club and the Northeastern New York PGA. The series is hosted by The Berkshire Eagle.
