On Oct. 7, 2020, Tom Sullivan died tragically when a tree collapsed onto his golf cart during a violent storm that swept through Wyantenuck Country Club in Great Barrington. In an instant, the world of golf lost a respected PGA Professional.
Episode 9 of the Sully Podcast is titled, ‘Teacher.’
Of all his gifts as a PGA Professional, Tom Sullivan possessed a remarkable ability to teach the game, to junior golfers to beginners or to seasoned professionals. He repeatedly and selflessly shared his time and knowledge to help anyone improve. In this episode, Tom’s friends, his members at Wyantenuck and fellow pros share the impact his teaching had on them.
“After someone local won a tournament or had done well, I would call them and ask what was the key to this week,” said Richard Lord, who has covered golf for The Berkshire Eagle since 2010. “The first thing out of their mouth would be that I went to go see Sully this week and he worked with me on my chipping, putting, driving or mental game.
“I think Tom could’ve retired 15 years ago if he had charged for all the lessons he had given throughout his life, but Tom did it everywhere we went,” said Marc Levesque, the head golf professional at Wyantenuck. He was previously Sullivan’s assistant since 2018.
“Whether it was a fellow professional or another amateur he got paired up with, Sully was always interested in helping people get better at the game.”
Sully, a narrative podcast series, is produced by Dominic Dastoli, in association with Wyantenuck Country Club and the Northeastern New York PGA. The series is be hosted by The Berkshire Eagle, with a new episode dropping each weekend beginning Nov. 6, 2021. To listen, visit BerkshireEagle.com/sports.
Future episodes: Wyantenuck; October 7th