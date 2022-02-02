PITTSFIELD — Taconic trailed by as many as 14 in the second quarter of Wednesday night’s home loss to Pope Francis. But the Cardinals didn’t get out of Berkshire County without breaking a sweat, beating the Green and Gold 68-62 and ending Taconic’s 11-game winning streak.
Taconic battled back to make it a two-point game entering the fourth quarter, and trailed 61-60 after Tayvon Sandifer got a twisting layup to go down with around two minutes to play.
The hosts had a few chances to take their first lead since ending the opening quarter up 12-11, but couldn’t buy a bucket. With 37 seconds left, Cam Vedovelli (game-high 20 points) was fouled and a technical was assessed to Taconic. Vedovelli sank 3 of 4 foul shots, and then scored on a long alley-oop layup on the extra possession. The five-point swing put the game out of reach for Taconic at 66-60.
The loss was Taconic’s first since Dec. 9, snapping an 11-game win streak and dropping the Green and Gold to 11-2. The team played without leading scorer Sean Harrigan, who was sidelined with an injury.
Sandifer and Maimoudou Bamba each scored 14 points, while Christian Maturevich had 12 and Sam Sherman 11.
———
POPE FRANCIS (68)
Tormel 0-0-0, Reid 2-0-5, Flaherty 1-2-4, Sarlan 3-8-14, Roy 1-0-3, Holl 4-2-13, C. Vedovelli 8-4-20, R. Vedovelli 2-4-8. Totals 22-19-68.
TACONIC (62)
Sherman 4-2-11, Shepardson 0-0-0, Sandifer 7-0-14, Patch 0-0-0, Sistrunk 3-1-8, Bamba 7-0-14, Maturevich 5-2-12, Lee 0-0-0, McCartney 0-0-0, Boua 1-1-3. Totals 27-6-62.
Pope Francis 11 22 14 21 — 68
Taconic 12 13 20 17 — 62
3-pointers — PF 5 (Holl 3, Reid, Roy); T 2 (Sherman, Sistrunk).
South Hadley 58, Hoosac Valley 42
CHESHIRE — The host Hurricanes were held to four points on two hoops in the third quarter, as visiting South Hadley pulled away. The Tigers outscored Hoosac 13-4 in the third quarter, and that proved to be too much to get back.
“South Hadley was just too much for [Hoosac] tonight running away with a 58-42 victory. The dreaded third quarter has been [Hoosac’s] downfall most of the year continued tonight as [South Hadley] won the quarter 13-4,” Hoosac coach Bill Robinson wrote in an email. “[South Hadley] was just better in every category tonight shooting rebounding defending and coaching!”
Colin Quinn and Chase Mathers had 13 points each for South Hadley. Frank Field had a game-high 18 points for Hoosac and Carson Meczywor chipped in 12.
———
SOUTH HADLEY (58)
Dawson 1-0-3, Fitzell 0-0-0, Laporte 1-0-2, C. Quinn 5-2-13, Mathers 4-4-13, Mendoza 4-1-9, L. Quinn 4-0-10, Wykowski 4-0-8, Laughery 0-0-0. Totals 23-7-58.
HOOSAC VALEY (42)
White 0-0-0, Waterman 0-0-0, Meczywor 5-1-12, McGovern 2-1-6, Harrington 1-0-2, Szabo 2-0-4, Field 6-4-18. Totals 16-6-42
South Hadley 19 13 13 13 — 58
Hoosac Valley 13 12 4 13 — 42
3-point goals — SH 5 (Wykowski 2, Mathers, C. Quinn). HV 4 (Field 2, McGovern, Meczywor).
Lee 65, Southwick 28
LEE — The visiting Rams didn’t know what hit them.
The Wildcats came roaring out of the gate, outscoring Southwick 24-10, and never looked back.
“We came out with great energy,” Lee coach Rick Puleri said. “Our defense has been really good in the last week. We jumped on them in the first quarter.”
Caroline Maloney had 10 of her 13 points in the first quarter. Emma Puleri finished with a game-high 20 points, while Carina Brown chipped in with 11.
Natalie Turmel led Southwick with 15 points.
———
SOUTHWICK (28)
St Jacques 1-0-2, Stevenson 0-0-0, McGivney 0-0-0, Andrade 0-0-0, Turmel 5-2-15, Davis 1-0-3, Cronin 0-1-1, Burkholder 0-0-0, Dubois 1-0-2, Burke 0-0-0, Westcott 0-0-0, Hanifan 2-0-4, Ferrentino 0-1-1. Totals 10-4-28.
LEE (65)
Hall 1-0-2, S. Kelly 0-0-0, B. Kelly 4-0-8, Maloney 5-0-13, M. Puleri 2-1-6, E. Puleri 8-2-20, Lovato 1-0-2, Brown 4-3-11, Salice 1-0-3. Totals 25-7-65.
Southwick 10 8 4 6 — 28
Lee 24 12 19 10 — 65
3-point goals — S 4 (Turmel 3, Davis). L 7 (Maloney 3, E. Puleri 2, M. Puleri, Salice).
Pope Francis 31, McCann Tech 28
NORTH ADAMS — The visiting Cardinals outscored the Hornets 18-5 in the second quarter to rally from a six-point deficit.
McCann coach Kathy Budaj, in an email, described it as a hearbreaking loss. Macey Tatro, who scored five of the Hornets’ nine points in the first quarter, picked up two fouls early and had to sit for a while.
Playing short handed the girls gave everything they had,” she wrote. “Having Macey get in foul trouble in the second quarter hurt because we had to sit her for a long time.”
Tatro finished up with 11 points. Isabella Meadows had 13 of her game-high 19 points in that big second quarter for the Cardinals.
———
POPE FRANCIS (31)
Tormel 1-1-3, Sims 1-0-3, Meadows 7-4-19, Mason 1-0-2, Caudle 0-2-2. Totals 11-7-31.
McCANN TECH (28)
Boisvert 4-0-8, Moran 0-0-0, Tatro 4-3-11, Rose 0-1-1, Todd 0-0-0, Marsh 0-0-0. Totals 8-4-20.
Pope Francis 3 18 5 5 — 31
McCann Tech 9 5 5 1 — 28
3-point goals — PF 2 (Sims, Meadows).
MCLA women 66, Fitchburg 59
FITCHBURG — Finally, the MCLA women are on the left side of the scorecard.
Former Drury standout Brooke DiGennaro scored 15 of her game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter, as the visiting Trailblazers beat Fitchburg 66-59, to record MCLA’s first victory of the 2021-22 season.
DiGennaro picked up a double-double with 11 rebounds to go with her 31 points. She also had four steals. Olivia Pressley had 13 points and Maddie Teta chipped in 10 for MCLA, now 1-16, 1-6 in MASCAC. Fitchburg falls to 2-15, 1-5.
The Trailblazers were without Hannah Mazzeo, and because of that, only played six in the game. Four of the five starters, DiGennaro, Pressley, Teta and O’Keefe, played all 40 minutes. Shannon Carney missed 14 because of foul trouble.
MCLA men 74, Fitchburg State 64
FITCHBURG — Quentin Gittens had a game-high 21 points and Hayden Bird scored 12 of his 17 in the second half as MCLA 97-10, 2-4) rallied from a two-point halftime deficit to beat Fitchburg (4-14, 2-5).
The Trailblazers trailed 33-31 at halftime, but they came on and outscored the Falcons 43-31, by shooting 15 for 29 from the floor (51.7 percent) and were a torrid 9 for 14 (64.3 percent) from outside the 3-point arc.
Bird had a team-best eight rebounds, while Gittens and Reece Racette pulled down seven boards each. Four of the five MCLA starters played more than 36 minutes. Only Bright Afful played 28 minutes, but that was because he was in foul trouble.