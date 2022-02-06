SPRINGFIELD – On Senior Night, the Pope Francis girls hockey team got contributions from all four graduating players in 3-0 win over Woodstock Academy at the Mass Mutual Center on Saturday.
The Cardinals honored their senior class during the game with a pregame ceremony with family and friends. The class included Pittsfield High School’s Lauren Crocker and Mia Alfonso.
The two seniors played boys hockey for Wahconah before joining the Cardinals last season.
“I started playing hockey when I was young,” Alfonso said. “I played for boys teams. Girls is totally different. We just relate to each other better. We are there for each other."
Alfonso grew up watching her brother playing for Wahconah.
“I watched him my whole life,” Alfonso said.
Some of Crocker’s first memories of the ice were from figure skating. But the more she played in the dirt with her brother the more she wanted to go in a different, more physical direction.
“I said ‘heck no, get me out of this’,” Crocker said. “I switched to hockey. It was the best decision ever.”
Crocker got her start with the Berkshire Bruins at the Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires.
“Hockey is the greatest sport in my opinion,” Crocker said.
Pope Francis also honored Rowan Howe and Morgan Peritz. The four-player group represents the first graduating class for the second-year program.
“Our team is growing leaps and bounds from our first game last year,” Pope Francis coach Chris Connors said. “We are playing with a lot of confidence. We have a tight locker room, and all the girls play for one another.”
The Cardinals (8-4) are ranked No. 8 in the latest edition of the MIAA statewide power rankings.
“I think we are ready,” Connors said of the playoffs. “We beefed up the schedule. I did that with the intent of getting them ready for the state tournament.”
Howe made five saves to get the shutout, and Peritz scored a late goal in the third period. Crocker and Alfonso had assists.
“Our program is definitely going to miss Mia and Lauren,” Connors said. “Not only am I going to miss their contributions on the ice and I am going to miss what they’ve accomplished off the ice these past two years. I am so grateful to coach these two wonderful student athletes, their dedication to our program will never be forgotten.”
With only a few weeks left in the season the Division I playoffs are on the horizon for the Cardinals.
“I would like to make it far,” Alfonso said. “We have been doing really well. Last year we weren’t the best team but this year we are really communicating well.”
The playoffs are a good test for the Cardinals, according to Crocker.
“Us coming in as a second-year program I think people will definitely doubt us,” Crocker said. “We just have to show up to each game and have the same drive. Doesn’t matter what the record is, we just have to perform on the ice.”
Crocker helped put the Cardinals ahead at the 12:58 mark of the first period. From the boards in the right corner, Crocker took possession and fed Camryn Rogowski in front of the net. Rogowski fired from the forehand to give Pope Francis a 1-0 lead.
Pope Francis controlled play for most of the first period. Howe did not have to make a save until there were four minutes before the first intermission.
The Cardinals had to fight off two shorthanded situations in the second period but succeeded and went into the second intermission leading, 1-0.
Pope Francis put the game away with two goals in the final period. Lily Hayes and Peritz both found the net with Ela Rabidoux and Alfonso notching the assists.
The Cardinals killed another penalty in the third period, going 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.
Peritz’s goal came with 15 seconds left in the game.