The Pope Francis girls hockey team topped Leominster 3-2 on Wednesday night, earning the first win in program history.
Knotted at two with nine seconds remaining, freshman Lily Hayes registered her second goal of the night, putting Leominster away for good.
The co-op rosters four skaters from Pittsfield, including Mia Alfonso, Lauren Crocker, Kellie Harrington and Madeline Rawling.
Crocker earned an assist on a goal by Morgan Peritz and Mia Alfonso set up Hayes for a goal as Pope Francis led 2-0 in the first period.
"This was a nice character win for our program," Pope Francis coach Chris Connors wrote in an email. "We pretty much controlled the play for the entire game and faced a little adversity, but our goalies refused to roll over."
Pope Francis put 33 shots on net, compared to just nine for Leominster.