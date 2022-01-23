The Cardinals started the weekend by outshooting Auburn by 40 and ended it with a tight victory over Billerica at the Chelmsford Forum.
Pope Francis girls hockey defeated Auburn 3-1 and Billerica 3-0, improving to 5-3 on the year.
Mia Alfonso scored twice against Auburn and fellow General Lauren Crocker finished the scoring with a goal of her own.
"What was impressive was the fact that we won every one-on-one battle in all three zones and scored some timely goals when it mattered," Pope Francis coach Chris Connors wrote in an email. "As a coaching staff, it's been so rewarding to watch this team mature on the ice."
Sunday's score against Billerica at the Chelmsford Forum is a bit deceiving. Keeper Rowan Howe made 15 saves in the shutout and Kaitlyn Ondrick scored the game's first goal, assisted by Crocker, during a power play.
The score remained 1-0 until Crocker and sophomore Lily Hayes scored empty-net goals in the last minute of the game.
"What's nice about our group is we can play a run and gun style and a grind it out type of game," Connors wrote. "[Sunday] was a huge win for our program."