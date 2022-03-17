Most coaches prefer that athletes play for what's on the front of a jersey, not the back. That isn't entirely true for Pope Francis girls hockey coach Chris Connors.

"It says family on the back of jerseys and they optimize the meaning," Connors said when reflecting on the sophomore season of girls hockey at Pope Francis. "We loved being at the rink and the team loved being together.

"Less than 28 hours out of it, I already miss going to the rink and coaching them."

Every story comes to an end and the Cardinals were downed 2-1 by Notre Dame Academy on March 8 during the MIAA Division I State Tournament. With that in mind, this edition of Pope Francis hockey featured plenty of noteworthy chapters.

The Cardinals won 10 games by at least three goals and were defeated in just four of the season's final 17 games, ending the year with a record of 13-8-1.

Four locals, Pittsfield High School's Kellie Harrington, Mia Alfonso, and Lauren Crocker, along with Taconic’s Madeline Rawling, were all on the ground floor as just the second co-op girls hockey team in Western Massachusetts worked to strengthen its roots.

Crocker was a highlight player for the Cardinals with a team-high of 12 goals and was second on the team with 10 assists, three behind senior Morgan Peritz for the team-high.

Crocker's senior year started with a hat trick against East Bridgewater on Dec. 11, a 7-0 win for the Cardinals. She then scored another two goals against East Bridgewater on Jan. 25 and another pair at Stoneham on Feb. 24.

Alfonso, also a senior, earned a hat trick against Longmeadow on Jan. 13 and scored eight goals on the year. Harrington, who scored two goals and registered eight assists, and Rawling can return to the team next season.

Pittsfield quartet dedicated to Pope Francis girls hockey program in its sophomore season With the foundation of an inaugural Pope Francis girls hockey season set in stone, a handful of local student-athletes are helping the Cardinals build a better tomorrow in the program's sophomore season.

"The dedication they had for the program, the work ethic, it was second to none," Connors said of the Berkshire County skaters voyaging to Springfield virtually every day. "It struck a chord the other night, we didn't get back to Pope Francis until around midnight — they must've gotten home around 1 a.m.

"These four girls were so important for putting our program on the map and that doesn't even touch their work ethic."

The Cardinals entered the D-I tournament as the 14th-seed with a regular-season record of 12-7-1. Pope Francis won a 5-4 thriller over No. 19 Quincy in the Round of 32, before falling in the Round of 16.

Connors said that the program started to interest skaters during the inaugural season and now the Cardinals are flying with a tailwind due to the progress in year two.

"We started to hear a buzz last year at the end of our season," Connors said of the campaign that finished with a record of 4-6-1. "We had eight players enroll after last season, even this year we hear the buzz at the youth level.

"Our state tournament game, at least a dozen middle school girls looking to come to play hockey for our program."

Connors, who's coached boys and girls hockey for 16 years, was confident that this was one of his favorite rides at the helm of a team.

"This was a special group for me," Connors said. "I can say in good graces that they were the ultimate favorite team I've ever coached."

If you look closely at the Cardinal red-uniforms, Pittsfield's Purple and Taconic's Green and Gold have only amplified what it represents.

"They helped shape the culture and lay the future building blocks for success," Connors said. "For the seniors, Mia and Lauren, I'm going to miss them both dearly."