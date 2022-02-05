NEW LEBANON, N.Y. — Positive messages and times to beat were inked on shoulders and arms as the 2021 Berkshire County swim season slowly expired on Saturday morning.
The Berkshire County Individuals meet took place at New Lebanon High School — one last shot for local swimmers to slide a chair up to the postseason table.
"It's way different than previous high school meets, but consistent with how I do club meets," Monument Mountain's Sam Cybulski said. "Not all of us go to Western Mass. so we all point our focus towards this meet."
Monument Mountain, Pittsfield, Taconic, Wahconah, Taconic Hills and Mount Anthony, along with the New Lebanon hosts, were all in attendance for the final meet, which was scored as a co-ed meet.
Cybulski and the Spartans stole the spotlight for most of the morning. The 50 and 100 freestyles belonged to Cybulski, who had a hand in Monument Mountain capturing the 200 medley and 200 free relays.
Fellow Spartan Quinn Dillon joined Cybulski, Zach Annand and Quinn Redpath to win the 200 free relay by roughly eight seconds. Dillon edged out teammate Zoe Holmes by roughly two seconds for first place in the 200 individual medley.
Each team had a designated classroom while they waited for their event to begin. The stop-and-go action wasn't much of an issue for an undefeated Monument boys team that has dealt with distractions all year.
"Teammates coming back-and-forth actually helped us stay focused on what we had to do," Cybulski said. "We had a week and a half where we weren't swimming and we lacked that consistency, but all of us put our minds together and pushed forward the best we could."
New Lebanon's Alex Sotek and Pittsfield's Kiera Devine each won two individual events. Devine cut through the water in the 500 free, winning by roughly three seconds. The General started the meet on a strong note with a win in the 200 freestyle, the day's first individual event. Sotek, meanwhile, leveraged the home pool advantage with first-place finishes in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke — taking each by more than three seconds.
"The older kids know each other, so they know who is in what lane and what time they need to beat their friends," New Lebanon coach Tim Christianson said. "It's been a lot of fun to see that competitiveness.
"Even the young kids, they're dropping so much time just having that big-meet atmosphere."
That big-meet atmosphere was nowhere to be found a season ago as a few teams competed in virtual meets while others were docked for the year.
"When you take all the time off, it is easy to transition because everyone's times aren't great," Pittsfield's Asa Chard said. "Once you get toward the end of the season, it becomes a mindset.
"If you come in with a bad mindset you're not going to improve at all — you have to have that positive mindset."
Chard, Riley Steinman, James Swanton and Peter Kirian cut nearly eight seconds off their time in the 200 free relay, earning a third-place finish on Saturday.
Taconic's Mia Zuccalo cut a second off her time in the 100 breaststroke, earning the day's best finish at 1:12.80.
Meanwhile, Mia Bencivenga (200 freestyle), Ben Bradway (100 backstroke) and Stevie Zuccalo (50 and 100 freestyles) all earned silver medals for the Green and Gold during their trip to New York.
Wahconah's Elizabeth Wheeler sliced three seconds off her time in the 200 IM, good for fifth place in the event.
The Berkshire County Individuals were held virtually at four separate pools (with Wahconah as the lone Massachusetts-based team) and Saturday was not only the return of the in-person event but the first time it was held at New Lebanon High School.
"It was a lot of stress to begin with, but once it got going I thought it was smooth," Christiansen said. "It's one of those situations where the Mass. teams don't have pools at their schools and with the COVID-19 protocols, it is hard to hold up a public place for three hours.
"Having everyone together like this is wonderful and I'm happy we were able to pull it off."
The stakes, and the pool, will only get bigger from here as the Massachusetts teams will compete at the Central/Western Mass. Championships at Springfield College on Feb. 13. The girls will swim in the morning, followed by the boys in the afternoon.
The state championships (both D-I and D-II) will take place at Boston University on Feb. 26 and Feb. 27, according to the MIAA website.
"You can't rely on other people [cheering you on] by the pool anymore," Chard said, "That is where you see who is really good because it is all about mental focus."
———