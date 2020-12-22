High school football in Massachusetts is very likely to look different come the fall of 2021. Just how different things will look remains to be seen.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Football Committee met on Tuesday morning, and is getting the ball rolling toward trying to figure out just how the first statewide tournament will fit into the puzzle with a regular-season schedule.
The Football Committee heard about several different potential proposals that would set up a new schedule format. Five different plans were sent to the members of the committee for their input. Eventually, the MIAA member high schools will be surveyed to determine which format or formats might be most advantageous.
"We are within our timeline," said committee chairman James Pignataro, the principal at Grafton High School. "In December, 2020, a subcommittee would be created based on the feedback we got from the proposals. The Football Committee putting together a survey based upon the feedback we've received. The goal, after this, in January we would review all the survey data that was received based upon the feedback we got in the proposal or proposals, whatever decision is made today. Then we'd decide as a committee what are the next steps in the process."
Massachusetts is heading into a new world when it comes to postseason play. Assuming things are more back to "normal" when the 2021-22 school year begins, there will be statewide playoffs. Football is no exception to that.
However, the question has been asked frequently, how do the schools get to the playoffs? What kind of regular season would get teams to playoffs? How do a large plurality of teams across the Commonwealth make Thanksgiving Day games as important as they used to be in a bygone era?
Two of the proposals come from the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association. The Association voiced displeasure with a June vote by the MIAA's Tournament Management Committee that would have allowed for an eight-game, pre-tournament season that would included three of the so-called "consolation" games involving non-tournament teams.
Under the preferred plan submitted by the MHFCA, there would be a 10-game regular season with a playoff structure that begins after Thanksgiving.
"The Association has done three surveys of our membership. The last one was just completed with 90 percent participation. The No. 1 thing the coaches want to see is the elimination of consolation games," Dembowski said, in a virtual meeting Tuesday morning. "We feel like there's been too much emphasis put on the post-season, which has put the majority of the teams into the consolation games. Consolation games have not been good for football, particularly in the urban city schools where kids are really, at that point, not motivated to go to practice."
Dembowski's proposal mirrors the schedule used in Connecticut. There would be a 10-week schedule, played over 12 weeks, with the regular-season ending on Thanksgiving.
The eight highest-rated teams per division would qualify. That would be 64 schools across the commonwealth. Quarterfinals would begin the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, with the semifinals played the next Sunday (five days later) and the Super Bowls would be the following Saturday.
The Coaches Association also instituted a plan for a nine-week, nine-game schedule which would not include Thanksgiving. The difference is non-qualifying teams could have a bye week before Thanksgiving or play a non-tournament game.
Proposals from the Eastern Massachusetts Middlesex League, Merrimack Valley Conference, Dual County League and the City of Boston schools would see the season start on Aug. 20 and run through the weekend of Nov. 20, for Super Bowl games. Thanksgiving games would follow the next week.
Then there is what was called the Mount Greylock Plan, which would also end the season prior to Thanksgiving, which means the season would not overlap with the start of the winter season.
"Looking at all the proposals which are on there, to me, the only one that makes Thanksgiving relevant is [the Coaches'] proposal," Dennis-Yarmouth athletic director Paul Funk said. "If you're going to have the Super Bowl before Thanksgiving, I don't know how Thanksgiving becomes relevant."
The Football Committee is also beginning to prepare for what a football season in the MIAA's so-called Fall II calendar will look like.
The Fall II season is slated to run from Feb. 22 until April 25, 2021. With 11 days of preseason conditioning and practice, the first football games might not be scheduled until the weekend of March 5.
"I think is going to be similar with how we've handled every season going back to last spring. We just have to work backwards," said Jim O'Leary, assistant principal and athletic administrator at St. John's Prep. "First we decide if there's going to be a tournament or not or whether it's going to be a full tournament or a partial tournament. Then we go back to the number of weeks we have and that will determine the number of games we have in the season."
The Football Committee said the exact schedule and number of games will also be determined by the Sports Medicine and Tournament Management Committees.