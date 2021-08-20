DALTON — The 50th annual Little Brown Jug teed off Friday morning with 112 teams competing to raise a jug come Sunday evening.
After 18 holes in Round 1, the Berkshire Hills Country Club pairing of Randy Driscoll and Jeff Puleri held a two-shot lead over the team of Country Club of Pittsfield’s Josh Shepard and fellow Pittsfield native James Cimini.
Driscoll and Puleri carded a 7-under par 64, while Shepard and Cimini posted a 66. From there, three groupings from outside Berkshire County are tied at 67, while three more pairs are at 68.
Driscoll and Puleri started off hot on the front nine turning in 5-under par 30. They notched birdies on Holes 2, 4, 5, 7 and 9 before the turn. They added a birdie on the 12th hole before suffering their lone bogey on the 14th. Driscoll collected the final birdie on the 15th hole to secure the first-round lead. Driscoll and Puleri were co-champions at The Jug in 2018 and have finished in the top three each of the last three years.
Cimini and Shepard carded six birdies against a solo bogey on the 15th. The former PHS players scored birdies on Holes 6, 11, 12, 14, 17 and 18 to stay within striking distance.
Included in the mix of teams that are three back are former champions Chad Stoffer/Mike McCarroll along with Nick Stern/Ron Laverdiere and Adam and Josh Trivilino.
The CCoP pairing of Chad Alibozek and Matt Scarafoni shot a 68, as did Matt and Shane Ortega who play out of CCoP and Stockbridge Golf Club.
Also of note was the Second Flight leaders, who shot a 68. Patrick Harrington of the home course Wahconah and teammate Shaun Sottile of Berkshire Hills connected for three birdies and lead their flight by two strokes over Wahconah’s Drew Curry and Edward Sheehan and a non-Berkshire duo of Patrick and Dan Woodfield.
The leaders will tee off in round two tomorrow at 9:20 a.m.
Full results can be located at http://littlebrownjug.golfgenius.com