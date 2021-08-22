DALTON — With a Category 1 hurricane lurking in the Atlantic Ocean, those in contention in the 50th Little Brown Jug best-ball tournament at Wahconah Country Club sensed that Sunday's final round wasn't going to be played, adding urgency to their performances in Saturday's Round 2.

Owning a two-shot lead heading into play on Saturday, the Berkshire Hills Country Club team of Jeff Puleri and Randy Driscoll caught fire on their final nine (the par-35 front side) to fire a 4-under par 67 and pull away for a three-shot win with an 11-under 131 total. Adam Trivilino, a former member at Wyantenuck Country Club, and his brother Joshua, finished second with a pair of 67s. The Trivilinos also finished runner-up in the Jug in 2019.

Puleri and Driscoll became Jug champions for the second time and in both cases the final round was wiped out by rain. The lifetime Lee friends were co-champions in the rain-shortened 2018 event with Chris Burke and Matt Perry. They also finished second last year, losing in a playoff to New Yorkers Daniel Russo and Jim Gifford, and were third in 2019, and also lost in a playoff to Bill Tefft and Brent Dietz in 2015.

"We're really, really happy to win this" Puleri said. "We shared the other one we had and we have lost twice in playoffs."

Driscoll confirmed that there was a sense among the competitors that the second round was going to be the final round, given the dire weather forecast.

"That was the chatter in our group," Driscoll confirmed. "I felt like everyone had the peddle down. In our case, we didn't want to give anything back."

Puleri and Driscoll played with the Country Club of Pittsfield's Josh Shepard and Pittsfield native James Cimini (Swansea CC), who entered play in second place after an opening 66. However, the former Pittsfield High teammates fell out of contention by making three bogeys in their first five holes and eventually finished 11th at 139.

"They are a quality team," Driscoll said of their playing companions. "It was just one of those days for them, they had a few unlucky breaks."

While Shepard, who recently captured the Berkshire Hills Singles title — playing in a final grouping with Puleri, and Cimini faltered, the Trivilinos cut the margin to one with a 3-under 33 on their opening nine. However, they managed just a single birdie on their final nine, while Puleri and Driscoll finished with four birdies and one bogey on their final nine to pull away for the win.

With their closest competition stumbling while they watched, the eventual champs didn't know what was going on with others but felt reasonably sure they were in pretty good shape.

"We had no real sense of what others were doing but were figured if we were even a few under par we would be in good shape," Driscoll said.

While the partners made four birdies each in the opening round, Driscoll pointed to his partner's play Saturday as the catalyst.

"Jeff was a rock star all day today and I was timely," Driscoll said.

Puleri was quick to share the credit.

"I played well, but Randy showed a lot of mettle by salting it away for us with birdies on Nos. 7 and 9 (the last two holes of the round)," Puleri said.

The best round of the day, meanwhile, was turned in by the Albany-area pairing of Don and Dan DeNyse, who combined for a 6-under 65 to rally for a fourth-place finish at 7-under 135.

In all, five teams with Berkshire County ties finished in the top 11. The four that finished behind the winning Berkshire Hills team all included at least one player from the CC of Pittsfield — Adam Brickle and Pioneer Valley teammate Sam Roy (T-5, 69-68—137), Matt Scarafoni and Chad Alibozek (T-5, 68-69—137), the father-son combination of Paul and Matt Gilardi (T 8th, 70-69—139) and Shepard-Cimini (11th, 66-73—149).

Here are the winners in the other flights:

Second flight, Jay Singh (Van Patten GC) and Jerry Brescia (Eagle Crest CC) 71-70—141. Third flight: Brett Cody (George Wright GC) and Drew Loring (Great River GC) 75-71—146. Fourth flight: Doug Reed (Links at Worthington) and Jeff Racz (Berkshire Hills CC) 73-75—148. Fifth flight: Rick Brown and Michael Fletcher (Wahconah CC) 79-74—153. Sixth flight: Mark Wilkinson and Zip Carver (Wahconah CC) 74-75—149. Seventh flight: Christopher Marsh and Brian Eseppi (Wahconah CC) 81-76—157.