LEE — After nearly a year and a half of uncertainty, a Senior Night for Jimmy Purcell, Gabe Kelley, Luke Patella, Josh Hunter, Dylan Tyer, Nick Langley and Averin Paradise was something the Lee football team wasn't going to take for granted.
Purcell threw for four touchdowns and Kelley ran for 200 yards on the ground as the Wildcats left John J. Consolati field with a 33-7 win over Taconic on Friday night.
"It was such a surreal moment to run onto this field," Purcell said of the pre-game festivities honoring the seniors. "None of us were sure if there would be a season and it just felt great to play on this field again."
The Wildcats dropped two games to begin the Fall II season, but apparently all Lee (1-2) needed was a little home cooking and an inflatable Wildcat to get back on track. Kelley wasted no time carrying the offensive down the field on the opening drive, turning three handoffs into 56 yards. An 11-yard scamper was good for six points, giving the Wildcats a 6-0 lead just one minute into the opening frame.
"We haven't played up to our potential until tonight," Lee coach Keith Thomson said, "but these guys hung in there and didn't hang their heads."
The Wildcats were feeling good following a successful opening drive and carried that momentum into the next possession. Purcell took to the air and found Patella for his first of two touchdown receptions on the day. The 24-yard pitch-and-catch was followed by an extra-point boot by Patella, making the game 13-0.
Patella finished his outing with 58 receiving yards and scored from 28 yards out on the final play of the first half, giving Lee a 19-7 advantage after 24 minutes of action. Kelley was on the receiving end of a touchdown in the second half and the same was true for William Thomson, who caught a 24-yard pass for six late in the fourth quarter.
Taconic's largest play of the night came with five minutes remaining in the first half as Sean Harrigan picked off a pass intended for Patella and took it 88 yards in the other direction for six points. Frank Boua added the extra point and cut the deficit to just six at the time.
The Green and Gold offense was stuck in neutral for most of the evening, but Matthew McIntosh came in at quarterback and completed five of eight attempts. Taconic drove down to the Wildcat 10-yard line before Kelley made another appearance in the end zone, this time intercepting McIntosh's pass to end the threat.
"Gabe brings a lot of ferocity and force to the field," Purcell said. "He is a great player, athlete and leader."
While Lee focused on the seniors, Taconic is using the Fall II season to get its younger players accustomed to the varsity level, which is why McIntosh split reps with senior Ian Hadsell.
"All of our underclassmen got playing time today, which was part of the game plan," coach Jermaine Sistrunk said. "We've been missing some parts and the continuity hasn't been there. These kids will get better and I have no doubts saying that.
"Accountability will be up to these guys, how often they hang around together and workout together. When we see that, we'll be clicking on all cylinders."
Two weeks remain in the Fall II season as athletes savor their time on the gridiron. Athletic directors are planning to get together Sunday to put together next week's schedule, according to Thomson.
"I feel for the seniors who missed out this year, it has been tough," Thomson said. "It was a tough one last week [50-12 loss to Wahconah] and this team came back ready this week to play on their home field — I am real proud of them."