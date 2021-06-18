WESTHAMPTON — For a team that six weeks ago wasn't having a season, just getting to Friday's Western Massachusetts Division III championship meet was an accomplishment for the Taconic wrestling team.
The spirit may have been willing, but Taconic didn't have enough to overtake Hampshire Regional, as the Raiders scored a 36-24 victory.
The dual meet tournament was instituted after the sport had been moved to the spring season because of COVID-19 concerns.
There were five contested bouts Friday with Taconic winning two of them.
Taconic got a forfeit win for Mike Puskey at 220 pounds, giving him 100 career wins in his final match.
Broc Healey and London Martin got the wins for Taconic. Healey, wrestling at 138, pinned Luke Dondreau in 1 minute, 27 seconds. Martin pinned Evan Novak in 1:03 at 160 pounds.
Three other contested matches went Hampshire's way. Andrew Defino was pinned by Nathan Picard in 1:28 at 126 pounds, Aiden Clifford of Hampshire pinned Levi McHaffie in 1:30 at 132 pounds, while Alex Wieland pinned Taconic's Donavan DuBois in 1:40 at 138.