The inaugural PVIAC Western Massachusetts Tournaments for boys and girls lacrosse will start and end this week.
With four-team brackets, teams will play a semifinal game and then potentially a championship match, all with the impending MIAA state tournament on the very-near horizon, with those brackets set to be released later this week.
But first, six Berkshire County lacrosse teams will do battle against the best in Western Mass. All six, three on the boys and three on the girls side, are in action with semifinal games later today.
Wahconah had earned bids on both the boys and girls sides of the PVIAC Class B field.
The Wahconah boys, still reigning Central/Western Mass. champs from last year’s MIAA sectional, enter play as the No. 1 seed in Class B. They are, due to some strength of schedule tabulating, the lone Berkshire team in that bracket.
Despite finishing its regular season undefeated, and beating South Hadley — which plays in a bigger MIAA division — last week, 13-12 in a thriller, the Hoosac Valley boys wound up fifth in the power rankings. The Hurricanes are listed at -1.7770 to South Hadley’s -1.6577. Because of that, it will be the Tigers who travel to Dalton tonight to face top-seeded Wahconah.
That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. The opposite semifinal is between Pope Francis and East Longmeadow.
In Class C boys lacrosse, the No. 1 seed is also a Berkshire County resident. The Lenox boys, in their inaugural season under the Millionaires’ letterhead, earned the top seed and will host No. 4 Saint Mary’s tonight at 6 p.m. at Lenox High School. The third local team in the postseason field is also hosting a Class C semifinal, and that is that McCann Tech boys. The No. 2 Hornets are set to take on No. 3 Monson today at 4:30 p.m. That game is to be played at MCLA.
There is another Berkshire No. 1 seed set to battle today. The Mount Greylock girls, who have played in a string of three consecutive MIAA Central/Western Mass. finals, are the top seed in Class C. The Mounties under new head coach Jeff Stripp will host No. 4 Pope Francis at 6 p.m. tonight in Williamstown.
Also in the Class C field is No. 3 Hoosac Valley. The Hurricanes of coach Molly Meczywor will have to travel to No. 2 Granby for a 3 p.m. semifinal.
In the Class B field, coach Kathy Budaj’s Wahconah Warriors are representing Berkshire County. They are the No. 4 seed and will play at No. 1 East Longmeadow tonight at 7 p.m. South Hadley is at Northampton in the other Class B semifinal.
There are no Berkshire County teams in Class A.