Taconic sophomore Matt Lee took the hill Wednesday afternoon against Pittsfield High and didn't surrender a run or a hit to the Generals all game long.
Lee struck out 12 batters in the 11-0 rivalry win, which meant a three-game series sweep by Taconic. He walked five and hit a batter, but was otherwise perfect in an effectively wild outing. Of the 120 pitches the righty threw, 66 were for strikes. Right out of the gate, Lee struck out the first batter he faced, walked the second, hit the third with a pitch and walked the bases loaded, before catching Jake Taylor looking at strike three to end the threat.
Luke Mele walked to lead off the third for PHS and stole second, but Lee struck out Pittsfield's 2-3-4 hitters in order. He retired eight straight late, and 10 of the last 11 batters he faced. He struck out the game's final two batters with a runner on first.
The Eagle caught up with Lee a day later to get his take.
Berkshire Eagle: Was it a confidence-boost starting your day with a four-run lead?
Matt Lee: An away game like that, with the team that we have, you know you'll have runs in your back pocket and it is a confidence booster to have guys like that on my side.
Eagle: Did you know you were sharp in warmups or was it after a few batters?
Lee: It is a rhythm thing, once I got into my rhythm I felt more confident. I felt I could locate that fastball.
Eagle: Did Anton Lazits throwing a no-hitter push you a little harder to throw your own?
Lee: I knew I wanted one before he got one, once he got one I knew I needed one too. It is funny, he is a real good leader and does stuff like that, the younger guys look up to that, a great guy to have on the team.
Eagle: Does knowing plenty of the PHS kids impact how you throw?
Lee: Going to their games before to scout helps, growing up with them helps, some of those guys are your friends and that helps with the competition.
Eagle: What were the nerves like the later you got into it?
Lee: I think I was the only guy in the dugout who knew they had zero hits, every time someone came up to me I asked them to give me five minutes, no one really realized it. Once it gets late and you realize you can do something great, it intensifies the situation and I like that challenge, personally.
Eagle: What was the rest of the night like?
Lee: After we all went to Nick Guachione’s house for a fire and we talked about it, being with the team really helps us gel. We all played together since we were young, but times like that [the fire afterward] are what you remember once you leave high school.
This interview was conducted, edited and condensed by Jake Mendel.