SHEFFIELD — The Lee girls basketball team celebrated the start of the 2021-22 season by popping the top off the bucket inside Mount Everett Regional High School on Thursday.
The fired-up Wildcats erupted for 17 first-quarter points and coasted to a 42-28 win over the Eagles.
"It was really our defense and we've been hammering intensity in practice, along with team defense," Lee's Emma Puleri said of the first quarter's catalyst. "Not necessarily getting a steal, but even a tip so your teammate can get a steal and translate that into the offense with good passes."
Puleri, who finished with a team-high 15 points, fired a 3-point attempt on the season's first possession and followed it with her first 3-point make on the following trip down the court. Caroline Maloney followed with a trey of her own next time down the court, giving Lee the early 6-0 lead. Puleri and Maloney, who finished the night with eight points each, were responsible for each of Lee's four 3-pointers on the night.
The Wildcats (1-0) were riding in the fast lane while the Eagles were still trying to gain some traction. Mount Everett called a timeout trailing 9-4 in order to regroup, but Lee kept its foot on the glass as Mia Puleri captured an offensive rebound and finished at the rim. Then, she swiped some cookies on the following Mount Everett possession and fired the ball up to Emma Puleri, who found Maloney for two points in the paint. Lee closed the quarter on an 8-2 run and held a 17-6 lead after eight minutes of play.
"We just need to come out and play our game and play with confidence," Everett's Emma Goewey said. "We usually play better in the second half, so if we can play like that in the first half we'll be a really solid team."
Goewey was the heartbeat of Everett's offense with a game-high 16 points and 18 rebounds. The junior took command with six-straight points, which was capped by a Euro step in front of the rim in the second quarter. Goewey completed a 3-point play with a free throw and Mount Everett (1-2) was now in striking distance at 21-17. Despite the shift in momentum, Puleri refused to let the pendulum swing completely in favor of the Eagles, poking a ball free and pulling up from midrange as time expired.
Mount Everett outscored Lee 11-8 in the frame, but the Wildcats entered the half with a 25-17 advantage.
"I think we need to work on playing our game once that initial energy from the start of the game goes away," Emma Puleri said of Lee's rocky moments. "We went cold with our shots and we really need to start looking inside and shoot more foul shots, we didn't do enough of that tonight."
Lee made its way through the traffic with some help from Brianna Kelly in the second half. After connecting on two baseline jumpers in the first half, Kelly went to work inside with five points in the second half and finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Carina Brown also had four assists for the Wildcats.
Makayla Carpenter captured six rebounds for Mount Everett and drove to the rim and converted a buzzer-beater to end the third quarter. Thursday marked the third game of the year for the Eagles, but it was the first time they played in front of their home crowd.
"I like when the crowd comes, it gets us excited for sure," Goewey said of the return of spectators.
Puleri credited the crowd for adding another layer to the game's dynamic.
"It's amazing and adds so much," she said. "That momentum can really swing a game and having fans here really helps.
"Being from Lee, sports are huge so we have a good turnout, even for away games. It's nice to have everyone back because it just lifts everything up and makes it more competitive."
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday. The Eagles are headed to North Adams for a game at McCann Tech. The Wildcats will make their home debut against Renaissance.