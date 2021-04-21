CHESHIRE — A lightning delay wasn't the only thing preventing the Hoosac Valley girls soccer team from earning a win Wednesday morning.
With five minutes remaining, Mount Everett's Chevelle Raifstranger received a pass from Emily Steuernagle and delivered it to the back of the net, forcing the match to end in a 1-1 draw.
"Great game for both teams," Hoosac Valley coach Kathy Budaj wrote in an email. "Both teams came out of the delay working hard."
The scoreboard was bare as the Eagles and Hurricanes entered the break. Hoosac struck first, though.
Sophie Reed found Mallory Mazzeo for a goal roughly 13 minutes into the second half.
Emma Goewey had six saves for Mount Everett and Emma Meczywor stopped three balls headed into the Hoosac Valley net.
Mount Everett 0 1 — 1
Hoosac Valley 0 1 — 1
Second Half
HV — Mallory Mazzeo (Sophie Reed)
ME — Chevelle Raifstranger (Emily Steuernagle)
Saves — ME: Emma Goewey 6; Emma Meczywor 3.