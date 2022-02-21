PITTSFIELD — Randi Duquette had 10 points at halftime, and there was no adjustment that was going to keep her from solidifying the Generals' spot in a Western Massachusetts semifinal.
Pittsfield High got a season-high 25 from Duquette when the lights were brightest, as the No. 4 Generals dispatched No. 5 Frontier 52-27 in a PVIAC Tournament Class B quarterfinal on Monday night.
The win means PHS (10-7) gets to take its shot against No. 1 Wahconah, a local rival who wasn't on the Generals' independent schedule this season. Duquette remembers the Warriors well, though.
"I'm looking forward to it. I'm not going to lie," said Duquette, who added 11 rebounds on Monday. "We did play them during that COVID season, and they kind of beat us around a little bit. So I'm looking forward to playing them again and giving them a harder fight."
Wahconah defeated No. 8 Southwick 67-49 on Monday.
It was March 13 last year, when coach Joe Racicot's girls were last in Dalton for a regulation game, and the result of that one still stings. Wahconah — playing its 20th game while PHS played its fourth — won 75-14. Randi Duquette was held to two points.
With eight points in the second quarter, Duquette surpassed that total against Frontier. Pittsfield led 9-2 after one quarter, with Abby Malumphy dialing up a 3-pointer in the opening stanza.
The Redhawks got within 12-6 on a pair of free throws by Hannah Mackin with 6:01 left in the second quarter. From there, the Generals defense put a lid on the basket. Frontier was held scoreless for six minutes going into the half, trailing 22-6 after Randi Duquette sent down a pair of foul shots — capping a 6-0 run herself — with five seconds remaining.
After Jamie Duquette scored on a putback early in the third quarter, Randi took over once more.
Jamie found her in transition for a floater and the 20-point lead with 5:55 on the clock. Kylie Laford countered with a 3-pointer, but Randi Duquette clapped back with a drive up the gut to the rim. Jamie found her sister again off an offensive rebound, and then Randi stole a pass in the backcourt and went in for two more with 4:10 left.
Laford whipped up a four-point play with a 3-pointer from the corner, but at the other end PHS had the answer with a Jamie Duquette trey and it was 35-13.
Randi Duquette added two more buckets on nifty inbounds passes from Charlotte Goodnow under the hoop, cutting through the lane while Frontier lost track of her.
"During practice, coach is always having us shoot around and work on our shots, and it was just falling tonight," said Randi Duquette. "I've been playing with Char since we were little. We've grown together and I really love playing with her."
Reserve guard Laney Martin canned a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to cap a strong all-around outing by PHS. Of the nine girls who played, eight scored. Jamie Duquette totaled nine points to go with a monster night on the glass with 18 rebounds.
Kaitlyn Mackin had 11 points to lead Frontier.