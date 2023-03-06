Rangers, Bruins among winners at close of NHL trade deadline

The New York Rangers and Boston Bruins loaded up for a potential Stanley Cup run, making bold moves to add talented players in the days leading up to the NHL trade deadline.
Coincidentally, the contenders face off Saturday afternoon in Boston, a game Boston won 4-2.
The Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers were not as aggressive, seemingly stuck in rebuilds that have relegated them to being sellers this time of year.
Some of the franchises that appeared to win — and lose — over the last month as NHL teams completed 65 deals with a flurry early and a trickle...