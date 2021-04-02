BOSTON — Opening Day is supposed to be a party, with lots to celebrate. The Red Sox offense turned into party poopers.
The Boston batters managed two hits off of three Baltimore Orioles pitchers, and were shut out 3-0 on Friday afternoon. It marked the first time the Red Sox had been shut out in an opener in 44 years. Manager Alex Cora was a year old the last time that happened.
“One hundred, 61 games left,” Sox second baseman Kike Hernandez said. “Nobody’s going to win 162. Get some rest tonight, and come back tomorrow.”
Boston managed only two hits and had three batters reach base in the game. Hernandez had a leadoff single in the first inning and Xander Bogaerts reached on a third-inning error by Baltimore third baseman Maikel Franco. That was all left-handed starter John Means allowed Boston.
In seven innings, Means — who had given up four runs total in his last four starts of 2020 — retired the last 18 batters he faced. Means did not walk anyone and struck out five.
“He had total control” of the changeup, Cora said of Means. “He was down and away, down and away, down and away. He was able to elevate his fastball and his variety was good.”
Boston opening-day starter Nathan Eovaldi wasn’t quite as good, but he more than did his part on Friday. The right-hander gave up a run in 5 1/3 innings, on four hits. He walked one and struck out four. Of the 89 pitches he threw, 54 of them were for strikes.
“I felt good. The first two or three innings, maybe I felt like I was kind of yanking all my pitches,” Eovaldi said, during a postgame video conference. “I wasn’t really sticking the fastball down and away. I made the adjustments I needed to later on in the game. I was really happy with the adjustments I made with the curveball and the cutter.”
Despite the loss, Eovaldi was pleased with his performance, which came in front of a 12-percent capacity crowd of 4,452 fans.
“Moving forward, it’s definitely a confidence booster,” he said, “knowing I had to battle with what I had today and be able to make some mid-game adjustments.”
Unfortunately for Hernandez, his Red Sox debut had some good, some bad and some ugly.
Hernandez, who got his professional start playing for Rick Murphy’s Tri-City ValleyCats back in 2010, led off the game with an opposite-field single to right. But with Alex Verdugo up, Hernandez was picked off first. It took crew chief Joe West 2 minutes and 32 seconds of watching replays to reverse the original safe call. A Hernandez misplay in the field in the sixth inning proved to be even more costly.
Pedro Severino led off the sixth with a single. After Eovaldi struck Cedric Mullins out, Cora made a switch and brought reliever Matt Andriese in. Eovaldi had thrown 89 pitches and that was his limit for the day.
After Trey Mancini worked a walk, Anthony Santander hit the first pitch he saw Hernandez’ way. Hernandez bobbled the ball and instead of a possible inning-ending double play, the bases were loaded. The next batter was Ryan Montcastle, and he doubled off the Green Monster in left, plating Severino and Mancini.
“Got my first hit out of the way. Felt good in the moment. Gradually didn’t feel great about it after getting picked off,” Hernandez said. “I think I would have traded the base hit for catching that ball [in the sixth]. The outcome of the game would have been different. At least, we still would have been playing.”
Baltimore got an insurance run in the eighth on three straight hits, including an RBI single by Santander.
The Red Sox had a chance to tie the game in the eighth. Reliever Tanner Scott walked leadoff hitter Rafael Devers and, two outs later, walked Christian Vazquez. Bobby Dalbec, the Red Sox first baseman who had hit seven home runs in Florida, struck out on three pitches by Scott to end the threat.
In the ninth, J.D. Martinez hit a two-out double, took third on a passed ball, but was stuck on third when Bogaerts flied to right to end the game.
“This was a tough one. We really didn’t do much. [Means] was in total control,” Cora said. “It wasn’t great. But obviously, we still got 161. We’re going to have good days definitely and bad days and so-so days.
“Today, it wasn’t good.”