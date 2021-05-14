Former University of Massachusetts big man Tre Mitchell has narrowed his transfer search down to six schools.
Five of those six schools are in the so-called Power Five, and one can be called a major surprise.
The surprise school is Bryant, a team that plays in the mid-major Northeast Conference, and a team that beat UMass in the 2020-21 regular season.
At 2:30 Friday afternoon, Mitchell took to Twitter to announce his final six. In addition to Bryant, the other schools that made the final list were SEC schools Georgia and LSU, Texas of the Big 12, Florida State of the ACC and Illinois from the Big Ten.
Mitchell's decision could be coming within the next week. He would have, thanks to the NCAA ruling that gave every student-athlete an extra year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, three years remaining.
He was the third UMass player to enter the transfer portal. The other two have found landing spots. Carl Pierre, who graduated on Friday from UMass, will play his final season at Rice of Conference USA. Ronnie DeGray III entered the portal after his freshman season in Amherst, and has now transferred to Missouri of the SEC.
Mitchell averaged 18.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game during UMass' truncated 2020-21 season. He had two double-doubles, 31 points and 11 rebounds against Northeastern, along with 15 points and 11 boards against Saint Joseph's.
As a freshman, the 6-foot-9 Pittsburgh native averaged 17.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He had five double-doubles in his freshman year.
Of the six teams that Mitchell tweeted as finalists, Bryant and LSU might have been the most surprising.
Bryant is a low-major team that plays in the Northeast Conference. While the Bulldogs did beat the Minutemen 93-88 back on Dec. 21, 2020, Jared Grasso's team is, at best, a bottom-six seed in an NCAA Tournament. Even getting Mitchell would not change that dramatically.
LSU had the seventh-best recruiting class in the nation. Will Wade also brought in a good big from the transfer portal in 6-foot-8 Cincinnati transfer Tari Eason, and recently signed 6-11 freshman Efton Reid. Reid was one of the bigger names still out there and decided on LSU after originally considering a commitment to Pitt.
Texas has four transfers coming in to play for new coach Chris Beard. One of them is 6-9 Dylan Disu of Vanderbilt, who was the SEC's leading rebounder.
Georgia is a place where there might be a good landing spot. Coach Tom Crean lost nine players to the portal and brought in six, along with a good recruiting class. Mitchell could go to Athens and make an immediate impact.