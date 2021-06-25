Playing on a golf course they have known since they were youngsters, twins Joyce and June Blake fired a 3-over 75 at Wahconah Country Club on Monday to earn their first win together in a Women's Allied Association best-ball event.
The Blakes, with the help on an eagle 4 on the ninth hole by Joyce, prevailed by a single shot over the Taconic Golf Club pairing of Cheryl Krueger and Mace Foehl-Hemphill in what turned out to be a two-team battle to the finish. Wahconah members Mary Jane Massetti and Patty Peltier finished a distant third, eight shots back.
"We played great partner golf and really had a blast, it was the good team win against some very low-handicap competition," said Joyce. "We've won in scrambles before, but this is the first in a best-ball competition."
To say the sisters know Wahconah well is an understatement considering they both worked there in their high school and college days and June eventually became the course's assistant superintendent. She is now the head superintendent at Forest Park Country Club.
And, yes, said Joyce, having a partner with a superintendent's knowledge to lean on can pay dividends in the heat of competition
"It helps with recognizing things like a difficult pin placement and also with reading putts," Joyce said. "She could tell right from the start that the greens were hard and we needed to play short of them."
The sisters set the stage for the victory with a good front nine that got even better on the severely uphill ninth hole, which plays on the scorecard as a par 4 for the men and a par 5 for the women from 348 yards.
"I hit a perfect drive and had 145 yards to a pin in the back-middle of the green," she said. "I hit a 7-iron to 10 feet and made the putt. It couldn't have been in a better spot."
Turning in 1-under 35 put them into a good position and they took advantage with a solid 3-over 40 on the back to holdoff Krueger and Foehl-Hemphill, two of the top players in the Women's Allied Association.
Joyce, who is a member at both Wahconah and Forest Park, and June will try to make it two in a row on Monday when the Women's Allied Association will have its third event of the season, another best-ball tournament, at Waubeeka Golf Links in Williamstown.
Meanwhile, in the Net Division at Wahconah, the Country Club of Pittsfield combination of Judy Evans and Margaret Camin carded a 63 and won a match of cards to take top honors. Three other teams also came in with 63s — Ann Tanner and Kathleen Millard, Judy Chapman and Kim Swanda and Deb McCann and Denise Grady.
Pewter Cup underway
The 39th annual Pewter Cup Classic got off to a flying start on Friday at Pittsfield's Berkshire Hills Country Club with birdies aplenty.
Leading the barrage was the local duo of Aaron Nackoul (Berkshire Hills CC) and Adam Brickle (CC of Pittsfield), who fired a scorching 11-under par 61 on the A.W. Tillinghast layout.
Remarkably, the duo holds just a one-shot lead over 2019 champions and perennial contenders Joe Wilson (Wyckoff CC) and Michael Mertes (Crumpin-Fox Club), who combined for a 62 of their own.
Scores were low in comparison to recent years with the cut to make the Championship Flight coming at 3-under par.
Brickle, who recently teammed with Matt Gilardi to capture the Country Club of Pittsfield's Men's Invitational, carried the team on the front side with four birdies after Nackoul got the team off to a great start with a birdie on No. 1. From there, Brickle recorded birdies on Nos. 4, 6, 7 and 9 to lift the team to a front-side score of 5-under 30.
Then it was Nackoul's turn to carry the team as he proceeded to birdie Nos. 10, 11, 13, 14 and 15 to push the team 10-under. Brickle finished off the round with a birdie on the par-5 18th.
Just a few groups ahead of them, Mertes and Wilson were setting the pace. They were 5-under through 14 before lightning struck with Mertes, the 2019 Berkshire Singles champion, sandwiching eagles on Nos. 15 and 18 (a pair of par 5s), around a birdie on 17 on their way to 62.
First-time Pewter Cup participants Gregory Hayes and Jason Urschel are in solo third after firing a 6-under 66. Five teams carded 67, including a pair of local teams — John Dahrouge (Berkshire Hills CC) and Matt Ortega (Stockbridge GC) along with Jamie Cimini and Josh Shepard (CC of Pittsfield). Cimini, a Pittsfield native who now lives in Eastern Mass, is a member at Swansea CC.
Another opening-day highlight was produced by Gavin Cippolino when he made a hole-in-one on the par-3 13th hole. The eagle lifted Gavin and his father Frank to the lead in the Second Flight after a 5-under 67.
The leaders tee off today at 9:40 a.m. this morning. Full results can be viewed at http://pewtercup2021.golfgenius.com
Playing on a golf course they have known since they were youngsters, twins Joyce and June Blake fired a 3-over 75 at Wahconah Country Club on Monday to earn their first win together in a Women's Allied Association best-ball event.
The Blakes, with the help on an eagle 4 on the ninth hole by Joyce, prevailed by a single shot over the Taconic Golf Club pairing of Cheryl Krueger and Mace Foehl-Hemphill in what turned out to be a two-team battle to the finish. Wachconah members Mary Jane Massetti and Patty Peltier finished a distant third, eight shots back.
"We played great partner golf and really had a blast, it was the good team win against some very low-handicap competition," said Joyce. "We've won in scrambles before, but this is the first in a best-ball competition."
To say the sisters know Wahconah well is an understatement considering they both worked there in their high school and college days and June eventually became the course's assistant superintendent. She is now the head superintendent at Forest Park Country Club.
And, yes, said Joyce, having a partner with a superintendent's knowledge to lean on can pay dividends in the heat of competition
"It helps with recognizing things like a difficut pin placement and also with reading putts," Joyce said. "She could tell right from the start that the greens were hard and we needed to play short of them."
The sisters set the stage for the victory with a good front nine that got even better on the severely uphill ninth hole, which plays on the scorecard as a par 4 for the men and a par 5 for the women from 348 yards.
"I hit a perfect drive and had 145 yards to a pin in the back-middle of the green," she said. "I hit a 7-iron to 10 feet and made the putt. It couldn't have been in a better spot."
Turning in 1-under 35 put them into a good position and they took advantage with a solid 3-over 40 on the back to holdoff Krueger and Foehl-Hemphill, two of the top players in the Women's Allied Association.
Joyce, who is a member at both Wahconah and Forest Park, and June will try to make it two in a row on Monday when the Women's Allied Association will have its third event of the season, another best-ball tournament, at Waubeeka Golf Links in Williamstown.
Meanwhile, in the Net Division at Wahconah, the Country Club of Pittsfield combination of Judy Evans and Margaret Camin carded a 63 and won a match of cards to take top honors. Three other teams also came in with 63s -- Ann Tanner and Kathleen Millard, Judy Chapman and Kim Swanda and Deb McCann and Denise Grady.
The 39th annual Pewter Cup Classic got off to a flying start on Friday at Pittsfield's Berkshire Hills Country Club with birdies aplenty.
Leading the barrage was the local duo of Aaron Nackoul (Berkshire Hills CC) and Adam Brickle (CC of Pittsfield), who fired a scorching 11-under par 61 on the A.W. Tillinghast layout.
Remarkably, the duo holds just a one-shot lead over 2019 champions and perennial contenders Joe Wilson (Wyckoff CC) and Michael Mertes (Crumpin-Fox Club), who combined for a 62 of their own.
Scores were low in comparison to recent years with the cut to make the Championship Flight coming at 3-under par.
Brickle, who recently teammed with Matt Gilardi to capture the Country Club of Pittsfield's Men's Invitational, carried the team on the front side with four birdies after Nackoul got the team off to a great start with a birdie on No. 1. From there, Brickle recorded birdies on Nos. 4, 6, 7 and 9 to lift the team to a front-side score of 5-under 30.
Then it was Nackoul's turn to carry the team as he proceeded to birdie Nos. 10, 11, 13, 14 and 15 to push the team 10-under. Brickle finished off the round with a birdie on the par-5 18th.
Just a few groups ahead of them, Mertes and Wilson were setting the pace. They were 5-under through 14 before lightning struck with Mertes, the 2019 Berkshire Singles champion, sandwiching eagles on Nos. 15 and 18 (a pair of par 5s), around a birdie on 17 on their way to 62.
First-time Pewter Cup participants Gregory Hayes and Jason Urschel are in solo third after firing a 6-under 66. Five teams carded 67, including a pair of local teams — John Dahrouge (Berkshire Hills CC) and Matt Ortega (Stockbridge GC) along with Jamie Cimini and Josh Shepard (CC of Pittsfield). Cimini, a Pittsfield native who now lives in Eastern Mass, is a member at Swansea CC.
Another opening-day highlight was produced by Gavin Cippolino when he made a hole-in-one on the par-3 13th hole. The eagle lifted Gavin and his father Frank to the lead in the Second Flight after a 5-under 67.
The leaders tee off today at 9:40 a.m. this morning. Full results can be viewed at http://pewtercup2021.golfgenius.com