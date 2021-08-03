In a best-ball tournament, it's possible for one hot golfer to carry his team to victory or a high finish with minimal help from his partner.
In contrast, the Modified Scotch format used in last week's Mass Golf Father-Son Championship requires both golfers to consistently contribute, and that was the case for the Berkshire County team of Mark and Brent Chylinski, resulting in their second fourth-place finish in the state championship event in three years.
Father Mark and son Brent fired a 1-under par 71 at Haverhill's Renaissance Golf Club in the demanding format — both players hit off the tee, select their best option and alternate shots into the hole — to finish four shots behind the Cape Cod team of Jake and Lane Bohman. The Bohmans prevailed in a playoff over Steve Sr. and Steve Jr., Tasho after both duos fired 67s while playing in the same group. Belmont Country Club's Eduardo and Oliver Cordeiro finished third with a 68.
Mark pointed to his long-hitting son's stellar driving as a big reason the Chylinskis were one of only four teams in the 62-team field to break par.
"We used Brent's drive on eight of the first nine holes," Mark said. "That was the key to our round. His drives put me 25 to 30 yards closer to the greens than mine would and I am a pretty consistent iron player."
The day didn't go perfectly, however, with the pair having to overcome a couple of hiccups on and around the greens that led to double bogeys on Nos. 7 and 11.
"I hit some bad putts, we actually four-putted on No. 7 when I missed a 1 1/2-foot putt that I didn't take my time on," Mark said. "On 11, I dumped my second shot into a trap, Brent hit a nice sand shot but I knocked my putt 6 or 7 feet past the hole and we ended up with another double.'
All was not lost, however, as father and son went to work, carding three consecutive birdies on Nos. 14-16 and made pars on Nos. 17 and 18 to seal their fourth-place finish, two shots clear of the Pioneer Valley pairing of Al and Pete Aliminas.
Mark hit his 60-yard third shot on the par-5 14th to within 6 feet and his son drained the putt to get the rally rolling. A brilliant 5-wood by dad on the long par-3 15th hole to within 1 1/2 feet led to birdie No. 2 and Mark's second shot to within 6 feet on the par-4 16th put Brent in position to make it three in a row.
Dad was mighty impressed with his 27-year-old son's performance and the dedication Brent, who is a Berkshire County Deputy Sheriff, has shown in improving his golf game when time away from his job permits.
"He's a member at both Wahconah and the Country Club of Pittsfield, so I'd say he is taking it pretty seriously," dad said. "Brent had a lesson with Eric Mabee (CC of Pittsfield head pro) last week and he probably spent two or three hours practicing after that and it showed up for us. He played really well and was in control all day. I'm very proud of him."
———
The biggest day of the Berkshire County Allied Association tournament season is this Sunday with Dalton's Wahconah Country Club hosting the Allied Team and Individual Championship at the same time the Allied Net title is being decided at Williamstown's Waubeeka Golf Links.
At Wahconah, 46 of the association's best players will look to capture the individual crown in a 36-hole test of talent and endurance. In addition, the morning 18 holes will determine the 2021 Allied team championship based on the scores of four-man teams.
With last year's Allied schedule having been wiped out because of COVID-19, the defending individual champion is 2019 winner Chris Shields. The perennial Stockbridge Country Club club champion fired rounds of 73 and 69 at the Country Club of Pittsfield to finish at 2-under 142, two shots lower than Wyantenuck Country Club's Andy Congdon, whose performance helped his club edge out Berkshire Hills Country Club for the team championship.
Successfully defending the title will be no easy task in either case. Shields will be facing off against a field that includes a number of golfers having strong seasons, while the team competition should be tight with the Country Club of Pittsfield, Berkshire Hills and Wyantenuck looking like the favorites.
For Berkshire Hills and Wyantenuck, vying for the team title is nothing new. For the CC of Pittsfield, however, it is a sign of progress that has seen the club's roster blossom into arguably the county's deepest in terms of talent after years of being a non-factor in the Allied team competition.
The CC of Pittsfield team will have two golfers with multiple wins in the county this season — Josh Shepard and Adam Brickle — teaming up with club legend Matt Scarafoni and long-hitting Chad Alibozek. They were the top four finishers in last summer's club championship, meaning that another two-time winner this summer, Matt Gilardi, is the odd man out, though he is still entered and is a serious threat in the individual competition.
Berkshire Hills has three golfers who have also won locally this summer — club president Jeff Puleri, Steve Sykes and Aaron Nackoul. According to Puleri, his club's team will include himself, Nackoul and defending club champion and former Lee High star Thomas Fraser, with either Mike Kays or Sykes taking the fourth spot. Fraser is a rising junior at Division 3 RPI where he made the All-Liberty League first team and the Golf Coach Association of America All-Northeast Region team, while Kays is a rising senior at AIC and is coming off a tie for second in the Berkshire Hills Singles Championship.
Wyantenuck's team will be led by the legendary Congdon and Mike Schopp, who won the Stockbridge Trophy this spring with the CC of Pittsfield's Shepard. Congdon, at age 68, is still a threat any time he tees it up when you consider that he captured the Berkshire Singles title as recently as last summer.
Also fielding teams will be host Wahconah, Taconic Golf Club, Greenock Country Club, Stockbridge Golf Club and Torrington (Conn.) Country Club, whose team includes Tennis Hall of Famer Ivan Lendl.
Meanwhile, a field of 72 will take on the beautiful Waubeeka Golf Links in the Allied Net Championship with the winners decided using their official handicaps, giving those of all handicap levels a chance to walk home as winners.
———
The club championship season is underway in the Berkshires with senior standout Bill Yurko, who will be part of Wahconah Country Club's team on Sunday, winning his club championship this past Sunday.
Yurko, a past two-time Allied Senior champion, finished the 54-hole tournament on the pristine par-71 layout with a 17-over total of 230 to outdistance runner-up Stephen Peltier by a comfortable nine shots.
Yurko opened with a 6-over 77 and followed that up with rounds of 75 and 78. Peltier rallied with a 75 in the final round to finish at 239 and rally past third-place finisher Shaun Sottle (241).
In the Blue Flight, Drew Carey carded two rounds of 9-over 81 to take top honors by two shots over Jamie Denault, while in the White Flight, Richard Brown (86-84—170) won by a single shot over Russ Humphrey (90-81).
Congratulations to the winners!