It’s been a good couple of weeks on the golf course for the Gilardi family, culminating appropriately enough, with the Paul and Matt Gilardi capturing their division of the Allied Father & Son Championship at Greenock Country Club on Father’s Day.
The win came a week after the Country Club of Pittsfield members were victorious with different partners — Matt joining with Adam Brickle to win the Championship Flight in the CC of Pittsfield Men’s Invitational while Paul was winning the First Flight with his other son, Thomas.
On Sunday, the Gilardis combined for a 3-under par 67 to win by three shots over two teams, Francis and Jeff Puleri and the combination of John Miller and Daniel Miller-Grossman.
“It was great,” said Matt of tasting victory with his dad. “We’ve had our struggles in this tournament and given it away before ... the Scotch format can really be tough.”
Indeed, with both players hitting drives and then hitting each other’s ball on the second shot before alternating into the hole, it requires both players to contribute plenty. Matt was quick to credit his father for providing some extra juice this time around.
“I give my dad a lot to credit. In the past his tee ball wasn’t the best but he has worked really hard on it and we were both in play all day long.”
Perhaps the best example came on Greenock’s 320-yard, dogleg-right fourth hole.
“On our second nine, I drove it over the tree [that guards the dogleg] and onto the green,” said Paul. “Matt was proud of me for that one. We actually drove the green twice, he drove it in the morning.”
Dad says, yes, he has been working hard on his game at age 53 and is seeing it pay dividends.
“I have this bad habit of racing cars, but this year I have really focused more on my golf and I’m getting better.”
Of course, he isn’t the only one who has been working hard.
“Matt was very frustrated with last year, but he is now showing more maturity with his game,” said dad. “He’s worked really hard on his putting, hitting hundreds of putts at home. Putting is what really separates the good players from the mediocre.”
Since the Gilardis joined the CC of Pittsfield a couple of years ago, both have benefitted from the healthy atmosphere of golf competition that exists on South Street.
“The club has a great membership. They want to play golf and not drink beer,” said Paul, before adding that, of course, a beer or a cocktail or two may be consumed after play is completed.
“I can’t say enough about the Country Club, hands-down it’s the best competition in the county,” said Matt. “[CC of Pittsfield head professional] Eric Mabee is great with his support, his lessons are next-level.”
While the win with dad was a thrill, Matt’s victory with Brickle in the Invitational felt like a game-changer.
“It was a heck of an experience and a crazy weekend,” he said of his first time in the Invitational, which is a test of both ability and stamina. The eventual champions had to win four matches in two days after an 18-hole qualifier on Friday.
“It’s a major win in the county and it shows I can do it and be strong down the stretch,” Matt said. “I am much better now at not thinking too far ahead and staying in the present. In the past I have tended to not give myself enough credit”
That was tested all weekend, with the championship victory a tense 1-up decision over Wyantenuck Country Club’s Mike Schopp and Brian Cunningham. That followed three other wins that included eliminating two successful county duos, Matt Ortega and John Dahrouge and fellow CC of Pittsfield members Chad Alibozek and Jake Matthews.
“Chad and Jake are really tough, they hit it a long way,” he said when asked which match was the toughest. “They are probably 15 yards longer than us off the tee and all four of us wanted to win with a lot of bragging rights on the line.”
Of course, it took both Matt and Brickle to win that coveted title.
“I met Adam five or six years ago at the Berkshire Hills Singles and knew right away he had the ‘it’ factor,” Matt said.”You could see how he performs under pressure and his college experience came through. He’s a really smart golfer and a grinder. He played some unbelievable golf.”
Matt won’t be in the field for this week’s Pewter Cup at Berkshire Hills. He is said he’s “focused” on the Berkshire Hills Singles in July as well as the Allied Championship as he looks to win as an individual to keep his summer momentum going.
———
The Gilardi duo wasn’t the only winning pair on Sunday.
In the 17-21 age division, Stockbridge Golf Club’s Chris Shields and son Matt took home top honors with a round of 74, two shots better than Colin and Jimmy Finnigan.
In the 16-and-under division, Sam (Wyndhurst Manor and Club) and Devan Patel (Stockbridge GC) combined for a 3-over 74 to defeat the Waubeeka Links team of Owen and Nick Petropulos by two shots.
The tournament drew more than 100 golfers, the largest in recent memory for annual Father’s Day event.
———