It would have been easy for Eric Mabee, after suffering a four-putt green Wednesday on No. 2 in the final round of the PGA Northeast New York Section Stroke Play Championship at the Country Club of Troy (N.Y.), to think it wasn’t going to be his day considering he’d finished second in the same event three times (2018, 2018, 2020).
Instead, the Country Club of Pittsfield head professional rebounded with one of those golf shots you don’t ever forget two holes later and it helped lift him to a two-shot victory over Normanside (N.Y.) Country Club’s Justin Hearley. Mabee shot a final-round 72 to finish at even-par 142 in one of the section’s major events.
“I holed out from 101 yards for eagle and it got me back in the lead,” Mabee said of his magical third shot on the 531-yard, par-5 fourth hole. “That definitely made me feel much better.”
The four-putt green on the par-3 second was a sign of the difficult dry and fast conditions that all the pros faced. After an opening par, Mabee waited on the tee and watched in amazement as Saratoga Spa assistant pro Scott Berliner, arguably the most dominant player in the section, who was playing in the group ahead, five-putted for a triple-bogey 6 that knocked him out of contention.
“Scott’s experience speaks to the course conditions, you just couldn’t go after the pins,” Mabee said. “The greens were U.S. Open-tough on Wednesday. I watched as Scott five-putted and then I four putted myself for a double bogey. The pin was in the back and I hit it up to the top and it rolled back to me twice.”
After his eagle two holes later, Mabee played the rest of the nine in 1 over to maintain his two-shot edge over Hearley. After both golfers made pars on No. 10, the eventual winner got all the breathing room he needed on the 527-yard, par-5 11th when he made his second eagle of the day while Hearley made a bogey.
“I had 201 yards and hit a 7-iron to six feet and made the putt,” Mabee said. “That put me up by five shots with eight holes to play.”
And despite a couple of bogeys following the eagle, he finally earned the section victory that had eluded him. Mabee, who has emerged as the section’s 1A next to Berliner, now has four wins in the section’s biggest medal-play events with two NENY Tour Championships, one NENY PGA Professional Championship and now one NENY Stroke Play Championship.
Mabee was coming off recently competing in the PGA National Championship at the PGA Village at Port St. Lucie where, in a field of 312 golfers competing for a championship and one of 20 spots in the PGA Championship which is being played this week, he made two cuts to finish in the top 64.
“Everybody says that it makes me better than 250 players to have made the cuts, but ultimately I was disappointed. I shot a 79 in final round and I didn’t finish off any of my rounds well,” he said.
Still, as he said, Mabee did beat 250 of the country’s best club professionals and believes he can eventually earn one of those precious spots in the PGA Championship itself.
“I’ve played in six of these things now and have become more comfortable in that environment,” Mabee said. “I’m not intimidated, feel I belong and believe it is a matter of time before I play at that level.”
———
It was a win for the home team over last weekend at the Waubeeka Golf Links as the duo of Todd Shafer and Geoff Tatro combined for a best-ball total of 2-under 140 to capture the first “WOW”beeka Open by a single shot.
The tournament, which was scheduled to debut last year but had to be cancelled, attracted a full field of 50 teams and 100 golfers to go along with a well-attended Demo Day at the Williamstown course.
Waubeeka owner Mike Deep was bullish about how the inaugural event came off and is excited for its future as an annual event.
“It was a great weekend, the weather was good, the greens were fast and the fairways were lush,” said Deep, who is never short on enthusiasm. “Every single person who came up to me said how much they loved it.”
Indeed, a pair of golfers, Cody Amman and John Yost, who finished third in the First Division, penned a thank-you note that was posted in Waubeeka’s weekly newsletter that heaped praise on the course and how the tournament was run and ended it by saying, “my partner and I could not have asked for a better weekend supported by the Waubeeka Team and we look forward to visiting in the near future. WOW!”
As for the tournament, Tatro, a past Waubeeka club champion, and Shafer opened with a 3-under 68 to build a three-shot lead and then held off a second-round charge by Torrington (Conn.) Country Club’s Dale Dirk and Ivan Lendl — yes, tennis Hall of Famer Ivan Lendl — who shot a second-round 68 to make things interesting. Lendl, who Deep said was coming off an injury, has been a frequent competitor in Allied Association events and other tournaments in Berkshire County in recent weeks.
The best round of the week was turned in by the Taconic Golf Club duo of Toby and Reed Foehl, who fired a second-round 67 to capture the First Division with a 143 total. The other flight winners were Shane Hendry and Alex Bringsjord (second), Vic Holcomb and Rick Conns (third) and Joe Vareschi and Jamie Zdon (fourth).
———
Local Results”WOW” BEEKA OPEN
At Waubeeka Golf Links
Best Ball, 36 holes
Championship flight
1. Todd Shafer and Geoff Tatro, 68-72 — 140. 2. Dale Dirk and Ivan Lendl, 73-68 — 141. 3. (tie) Kurt Bartzsch and Chris Martin, 68-74 — 142; Mitch Spooner and Kevin Lamb, 71-71 — 142.
First flight
1. Toby Foehl and Reed Foehl, 76-67 — 143. 2. Scott Preston and Dan Matica, 76-74 — 150. 3. Cory Amman and John Yost, 74-77 — 151.
Second flight
1. Shane Hendry and Alex Bringsjord, 78-72 — 150. 2. Corey Nichols and Matt Ferris, 78-77 — 155. 3. Joe Macutkiewicz and Paul Waite, 80-76 — 156.
Third flight
1. Vic Holcomb and Rick Coons, 83-72 — 162. 2. Ben Nasman and Sam Canfield, 83-81 — 164. 3. Paul Roeder and Kyle Robitalle, 85-80 — 165.
Fourth flight
1. Joe Vareschi and Jamie Zdon, 88-83 — 171. 2. Mike O’Brien and Doug Trombley, 89-86 — 175. 3. Ralph Razzano and John Boudreau, 88-89 — 177.