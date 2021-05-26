Given the smaller population base in the Berkshires compared to the rest of the state, when Mass Golf has held qualifying tournaments in the past in the Berkshires the fields have not been large, usually numbering between 40 and 60 golfers.
However, golf’s ongoing surge in play and hunger for competition has been obvious all spring and Thursday’s Massachusetts Open qualifier offers another example with a large field of 97 ready to tee it up at the Country Club of Pittsfield looking to earn a berth in June’s Open at Oak Hill Country Club in Fitchburg.
The Mass. Open, which dates back to 1905 when famed golf course architect Donald Ross captured the inaugural event at Vesper Country Club, was cancelled last year for the first time since World War II because of COVID-19. That also was a big blow to the Berkshires — Williamstown’s Taconic Golf Club was to be the host in a rare visit west by Mass Golf’s biggest event.
Thursday’s qualifying field will include seven golfers — two assistant club professionals and five amateurs — who work at or are members at Berkshire County courses. The rest of the field includes a large contingent from the eastern Mass. — a sign that qualifiers in the east filled up fast — and players from eight other states.
The host club will be represented by three golfers — assistant professional Thomas Sennett along with amateurs Matt Gilardi and his father, Paul. The Gilardis captured the 2015 Allied Four-Ball Championship while Matt has qualified in the past for Mass Golf tournaments.
“I hope all three qualify,” said CC of Pittsfield head professional Eric Mabee. “Matt has had success and has one of the most beautiful golf swings I have ever seen. He just needs a breakthrough to prove to himself he can do it Thomas can play this course with his eyes closed. He comes to work early to practice and then works on his game again after work. He probably has the best chance of the three. Paul can really golf the ball but he will be giving up yardage as one of the older players in the field.”
The youngest of the local hopefuls is former Lee High star Thomas Fraser who showed he could play against older other low-handicap amateurs by easily winning both the Berkshire Hills Country Club and Greenock Country Club men’s club championships in successive weeks last summer. He finished those 108 holes at 2 under and his highest round was a 2-over 74 at Berkshire Hills.
Fraser, a sophomore at RPI, recently competed in the NCAA Division III National Championship and finished well back in the field in Wheeling, W. Va. with a 72-hole total of 311. While his best rounds were just a pair of 76s, he nonetheless gained some early-season experience by competing against a strong field in a pressure situation.
Rounding out the local hopefuls are Taconic assistant pro Justin Kumpulanian and Taconic member Ryan Kangas, as well as Wyantenuck Country Club’s Michael Altobello.
Two Berkshire County head professionals, Mabee and Stockbridge Golf Club’s Steve Mazzariello, already have spots in the main event. Mabee, who recently won the Northeast New York’s PGA Section’s Stroke Play Championship, gets a spot for his club hosting the qualifier, while Mazzariello earned a spot by capturing the Berkshire County Pro Championship last fall.
The top 10 finishers and ties on Thursday will advance to the 72-hole main event at Oak Hill that tees off on June 14.
This will be the first big event at the club on South Street since a major renovation project last summer led by Bruce Hepner Golf Design and longtime CC of Pittsfield course superintendent Jim Conant. The biggest change came on Nos. 14 and 15 with the 14th going from a 450-yard par 5 to a long par 4, while the 15th was lengthened from a 412-yard par 4 to a par 5 measuring 510 yards. It also means the course now has back-to-back par 5s — No. 16 is an uphill par 5 — a rarity that will give long hitters a chance for a birdie late in their rounds.
Other work on the course included the renovation of the course’s 66 bunkers and improvements to the course’s drainage system.
“The course is the best I’ve seen it in the middle of the May,” said Mabee, pointing both to the results of the renovation and the always impeccable condition of the fairways and greens thanks to the tender, loving care provided by Conant and his staff.