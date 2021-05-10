Winning NCAA Division III national championships is nothing new at Williams College, considering that Ephs sports teams have captured 36 NCAA titles and have all but owned the Division III Director’s Cup, which signifies the best overall athletic program in the division, for a couple of decades.
Given that, it might be easy to undervalue the single title won by the Ephs’ women’s golf team in 2015 under then-interim coach Bill Kangas. That would be a mistake when you realize that it was the first New England team — men’s or women’s at the NCAA Division I, II or III level — to win a national championship in golf since the Yale men in 1943. That’s more than 200 national championships decided between title wins for New England schools.
Catching lightning in the bottle? Hardly.
Under three coaches — former Drury sports star Erika DeSanty (who left Williams in 2014 and now is the head coach at Princeton), Kangas (better known as Williams’ longtime men’s ice hockey coach) and current coach Tomas Adalsteinsson — the Ephs are on an impressive streak of eight consecutive top-five national championship finishes that has included being runners-up in 2018 and 2019 and producing two individual champions; Georgiana Salant (2014) and Coredelia Chan (2019).
The Ephs, who lost in a playoff to Claremont-Mudd Scripps in 2018 and were overtaken in the final round by New York University (NYU) in 2019, will tee off this morning in this year’s 72-hole championship at Forest Akers Golf Course in Lansing, Mich., as one of the favorites, seeded fifth in the 25-team field. They were the No. 6 seed when they finished second in 2019.
Williams earned an automatic bid into this week’s tournament with a dominant 21-shot victory in the recent NESCAC Championship at The Ledges in South Hadley, placing four players on the All-NESCAC team despite deploying a young roster that included two first-years and a sophomore. It does help that the two veterans who will tee off today — junior Olivia White and senior Stella Woo — both have the experience of having played well in the 2019 nationals in Texas.
Don’t let the young roster fool you — sophomore Malini Rudra, as well as first-years Tianyi Zhuang and Melinda Yuan all earned All-NESCAC honors along with White based on their performances in the season’s two conference tournaments. Rudra was also named the conference player of the year after tying for first in both events, while Zhuang earned rookie of the year honors and Yuan made the team by finishing with one of the top-seven scoring averages in the two tournaments.
According to the coach, his young players approach the game with a more seasoned and mentally focused approach than your average underclassmen.
“Malini knows and manages her game really well, which is so important to posting a low score,” said Adalsteinsson. “Tianyi has had a really gotten off to a strong start in her college career and manages her game well. Malini is consistent and doesn’t get in much trouble.”
As for his veterans, he points out that White “has been in the lineup for every tournament since coming to Williams” and calls Woo “reliable” while adding that she played well in the 2019 national tournament.
After coming up just short twice in the Ephs’ last title opportunities, Adalsteinsson, a native of Iceland, hopes that perhaps the change of latitudes in May — the two runner-up finishes came in the searing heat and humidity of first Florida and then Texas — will benefit those who having been playing golf in a cooler climate all spring.
“We’ve been playing some great golf this spring, and playing in Michigan we’re more likely to face some of the same conditions we’re used to here in the northeast,” Adalsteinsson said. “We’re seeded fifth going into the tournament, so we’re definitely in the mix with the six or seven top teams. ... We’ve heard great things about the golf course, Forest Akers, and we’re excited to test our skills there. The top two seeded teams, Redlands (Calif.) and Methodist (N.C.), have been playing some great golf all year, so we can assume that they will continue to post some low scores.”
The 72-hole tournament runs through Friday.
Fraser headed to NCAAs
While Williams attempts to capture the women’s championship in Michigan, the Berkshire County golf community will also have a rooting interest in the NCAA Men’s Division III Championship that tees off today in Wheeling, West Va.
The reason for the interest is former Lee High standout Thomas Fraser, who fired rounds of 71 and 73 on May 2 at the Turning Stone Resort in Verona, N.Y., to finish at even-par 144 and help lift his RPI Engineers to their first-ever Liberty League men’s championship, earning them their NCAA Division III tournament berth.
Fraser, who won the men’s club championships at Berkshire Hills Country Club and Greenock Country Club last summer by a combined 18 shots, finished as the runner-up in last week’s tournament, five shots behind teammate Ryan Quinn, who had rounds of 71 and 68.
A total of 37 Division III teams are in the championship field for the 72-hole tournament that concludes on Friday.
Jimmy Fund tournament
Many tournaments were victims of COVID-19 last year, but most of them are returning this spring. That includes the popular Paul Dowd Jimmy Fund tournament.
Hosted by The Berkshire County Jimmy Fund Council, the tournament has raised more than $600,000 for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund and will finally be played for the 34th time on June 9 at Berkshire Hills Country Club.
As usual, the tournament will feature a scramble format with double shotgun starts at at 7:45 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The entry fee is $150 per player and $600 per four-player team and the fee includes breakfast for the morning flight, lunch for both flights, a commerative gift, awards and dinner.
There are also six levels of sponsorship options available priced at $150, $250, $500, $1,000, $2,500 and $5,000.
For more information, call Bob Tucker at 413-499-1099.