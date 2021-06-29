While much of the attention toward Mass Golf is focused on its major tournaments, a huge part of the nonprofit's mission is to grow the game.
One current success story regards the Women's Spring Cup Matches.
This spring's competition featured 144 teams from clubs around the state. With five members per team, that's 720 women competing on five consecutive Thursdays in a full-handicap, match-play format. The teams were divided into 24 five-team Cups (or leagues) all around the state.
While Taconic Golf Club and Waubeeka Golf Links have taken part previously, this spring members at Wahconah Country Club decided they'd like to check out the action and fielded two five-member teams.
What a debut it was!
Wahconah No. 2, captained by Joanne Warren, finished undefeated in five matches and scored the most points in the Cup scoring system to claim top honors in Cup 21. Wahconah's No. 1 team, led by Patty Peltier, finished a strong second in Cup 9, in a field that also included Taconic and Waubeeka, who finished fourth and fifth respectively. Crumpin Fox Club was first.
Winning for Wahconah No. 2 was quite an accomplishment when you consider that the fivesome of Warren, Denise Grady, Deb Casey, Sue Morrison and Robin Therrien was new to the event, had to travel more than two hours on three occasions, and had varying experience and ability levels.
"I'm really proud with what we did, going undefeated despite it being our first time and coming through even though we were playing on courses we hadn't seen before," Warren said. "Our higher handicap players did really, really well and our scoring was very consistent, between 46 and 48 points each week.
"Really well" as in going 5-0 despite one long drive (Greenfield CC) and three, two-hour-plus rides to Central Mass. (Highfields G&CC, Juniper Hills GC, Gardner Municipal GC) as Cup 21's designated Travel Team. The Cup winner is determined on a point system — 1 point for each hole won and 0.5 for a tied hole.
Having a full-handicap event like these matches allows women of all handicap levels to compete, many for the first time. Warren said that playing in a Scotch tournament at Pleasant Valley in Sutton — once the host to the CVS Classic PGA Tour event — with four Wahconah members helped whet their appetite to try the Cup.
"That exposed us to more competitions for women," Warren said. "We heard about the matches and called Naomi [Nesenoff, Mass Golf's manager of women's events and player development] and she set up a Zoom meeting. All we needed to was guarantee to host two events and [Wahconah General Manager] Matt Morrison very graciously said yes and we were in.
There ended up being a final hurdle — Cup 21 needed one more team to reach the required six. A call to the Country Club of Pittsfield solved that.
"We called [head professional] Eric Mabee at the club and he really helped us out by putting a team together for his club," Warren said. That team finished fourth in Cup 21.
The experience lived up to, or perhaps exceeded, expectations for Wahconah No. 2, considering the winning outcome.
"When I was first asked, it sounded terrific, except for having to get up at 5 a.m. and drive two hours on most trips," team member Grady said. "After a while, the long drives were fun, everyone got to know each other better."
Grady did take advantage of the time to offer up scouting reports on the courses they were getting ready to play.
"Denise would check out the courses and give us tips on our way to the matches," Warren said.
"A couple of courses offered the pro's tips, some of them hole-by-hole," Grady said. "I would take notes and read them on our way there."
Even though the team finished unbeaten, the point standings were very tight and at the end of the final match they still weren't absolutely certain of victory.
"At the end of the match [at Gardner], we met in the parking lot and were pretty confident we had won. Someone finally came over and said 'you're the champs," Grady said. "It was a really nice feeling."
That experience has increased Grady's appetite for more competition.
"I love competition, it's my nature to compete, and I really love match-play," Grady said. "It was a wonderful experience. If they ask again, I'll sign up."
Another plus for the women was striking up new friendships with other golfers.
"We made a lot of new friends," Warren said. "Four members from Highfields are coming out for a weekend in July, and two of the teams actually came and stayed overnight in the Berkshires."
———
Congratulations to two Berkshire County golfers, Country Club of Pittsfield junior Ben Haddad and Waubeeka Golf Links' Jamie Gaffey for qualifying for upcoming Mass Golf championship events.
Last week, Haddad shot a 78 at Agawam Municipal Golf Course to earn a spot in the Mass. Junior Amateur Championship, which will be played at Indian Pond Country Club in Kingston on Aug. 2-5.
Haddad finished three shots behind medalist Peter Wurszt (CC of Wilbraham) and tied for second with Gunnar Moore (CC of Greenfield). They were the only three to advance in a small 11-player field.
This Monday, Gaffey fired a 4-over 76 to finish in a six-way tie for fourth place in a Mass. Public Links qualifier at The Ledges in South Hadley. He opened with a front-nine 39 and rallied for a 37 on the back despite a double bogey on No. 17.
The qualifier had a field of 93 players with 20 (the top 17 and ties) moving on to the championship set for August 17-18 at Westover Golf Course in Granby.