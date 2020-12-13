When the next golf season begins, it is likely that Berkshire County golfers will have four fewer golf courses to chose from than they had as recently as 2013.
It is all but certain that three of the four — North Adams Country Club, Egremont Country Club and Skyline Country Club — are sadly closed for good. The fourth is Pontoosuc Lake Country Club and its future will be decided by its new owners, Mill Town Capital, purchasers of the 136-acre plot from third-generation owner Jeff Moxon in July.
While I am not one to tell anyone how to spend their money, I agree with the sentiments expressed by retired Country Club of Pittsfield head professional Brad Benson in a Letter to the Editor to The Eagle in September regarding the course and its potential.
“(Pontoosuc) is a really wonderful golf course,” Benson wrote. “Granted, the conditions weren’t always wonderful due to lack of funding, but it is what I use to call a ‘diamond in the rough.’ With the right investment in the property — and I understand it will take a significant amount of money — it could become one of the best public golf courses in the state and honestly one of the best golf courses in the county. The views are spectacular and the architecture design is wonderful.”
His words mirror what I remember thinking after the first round I played at the course in 2010. I recall enjoying the visual beauty, the layout’s wide variety of holes and the challenges they presented despite the course measuring just under 6,200 yards. But the conditions were very disappointing and I left that day thinking, if only they could put some money into this place.
Well, I have my fingers crossed that the people from Mill Town Capital, led by founder Dave Mixer and managing directors Tim Burke and Carrie Holland, will do just that.
I’ll admit that my view is tainted by my love for courses built during the so-called Golden Age of golf course architecture (about 1910-1940). It probably cost me a few “As” and “Bs” in the classroom in my youth since far too often I was “designing” courses in my notebook instead of taking notes on understanding algebraic expressions.
Of course, my love of those golf courses isn’t exactly unique when your consider that 13 of the top 14 courses in Golf Digest’s 2019-2020 Top 100 Courses in the U.S rankings were created prior to 1940.
Pontoosuc is a product of that era, opening in 1921 as a modest nine-hole course. According to authors Bob Labbance and Kevin Mendik in their 2008 book “The Life and Times of Wayne Stiles,” the course received a facelift in 1936 based on suggestions from legendary architect A.W. Tillinghast (think 2020 U.S. Open host Winged Foot and, locally, Berkshire Hills Country Club).
Then, in 1939, Stiles created a new 18-hole course, expanding the layout’s footprint as Tillinghast had suggested while building about a dozen new holes and remolding some of the existing ones,
While Stiles never had the name recognition of others in the era like Tillinghast, Alister Mackenize or Seth Raynor, he was well-known in the Berkshires when then-Pontoosuc owner Chuck Moxon (Jeff’s grandfather) hired him. He was previously responsible for impressive work at Taconic Golf Club, the front nine at Wahconah Country Club, the Country Club of Pittsfield and The Golf Club at Wyndhurst Manor (formerly Cranwell Resort).
The authors believe Pontoosuc was Stiles’ final original design work. As of the book’s publication in 2008, 76 of the 145 courses he is credited with were still open for play.
So, now let’s talk about the course and what it could be with a little help from a friend. Noted local author — and past club senior champion — Kevin O’Hara has played countless rounds at the Lake and here is a checklist of some of the course’s virtues from arguably its biggest fan:
The views, and tee shot, off the elevated tee boxes on Nos. 5 and 10, that look west to the picturesque Taconic Range.
The tree-lined fairways that are absolutely stunning in the fall.
It’s a great course for walkers because of the short distance between the greens and tees.
The course is tucked away from the highways, offering a quiet and relaxing environment for golf.
There is an abundance of wildlife, including bluebirds, hawks, deer, fox, etc.
The stretch between holes 9-13, starting with a par-4 hole that you’d find in the Scottish Highlands and finishing with three of the nicest successive holes in Berkshire County, including the “pond hole” on No. 11.
Stiles provides golfers with a relatively easy start with the 597-yard third hole providing the toughest test over the first seven. The course’s most challenging stretch starts on No. 8, one of the county’s longest par 3s (223 yards). That sets the stage for O’Hara’s favorite stretch, beginning with an unexpected “overseas” visit to the Highlands with a 361-yard hole that challenges golfers with moguls, high grass, clover and milkweed to avoid.
The 10th, the course’s longest par 4 at 411 yards, offers an elevated tee shot with a mountain view, while No. 11 is a classic New England par-3 hole over a pond, and the 12th is a beautiful dogleg right, par 4 guarded menacingly by trees at its corner.
While holes 13-15 offer a bit of a breather, the final four holes are a test, starting with the 594-yard monster that is No. 15. Not only is it long, it offers the scariest downhill putts on the course. The 16th is a strong par 3 at 196 yards while No. 17 is a par 4 with a creek guarding the green and the 18th is yet another par 5 (531 yards) with trees creating potential trouble on the second shot as golfers head toward the clubhouse.
Of course, given that four courses have gone out of business and golf was obviously in a downturn locally and nationally from the early 2000s to about 2016, the question is: “Is now a good time to invest in a golf course?”
There are some signs that the answer may now be “yes,” after being “no” for a very long time.
Participation numbers had started to trend upward nationally for several years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and since golf courses have reopened they have absolutely skyrocketed. There were 10 million more rounds played this August nationally, for instance, than last August and courses in the Berkshires had very busy summers.
“As soon as we opened up the courses, we saw a tremendous surge of golfers, some are usual golfers, some golfers who had stopped playing and others are first-timers,” Mass Golf CEO Jesse Menachem said in a phone interview. “Our handicap system has had 30 percent more scores being posted this summer than last and we had 2,000 kids play over 6,000 rounds in our Youth on Course program. In previous years we were in the 400s. Youth golf has been absolutely booming... There has also been a huge growth in equipment sales. For weeks you couldn’t even find a push cart to buy.”
Menachem is upbeat that this isn’t a mirage.
“My gut feeling is that this is solid, I’m bullish that this can be sustained,” he said.
Hopefully, that is the case and Mill Town, which has earned praise for its investments at the Bousquet Ski Area and elsewhere in the community, will help the course survive into the future, much like another Pittsfield landmark that dates back to the 1890s.
“Pontoosuc Lake Country Club is much like its storied Pittsfield cousin, rickety old Wahconah Park,” O’Hara said. “Like that historic ballyard, PLCC is a little rough around the edges, but its undeniable charm and unassuming character gives this course a hominess that’s hard to find anywhere else. The 18-hole layout, both senior and beginner-friendly, offers tree-lined fairways and striking mountain views — a most-soothing tonic following any errant stroke. It would be a great pity to see this hometown treasure go.”
I second that emotion, though I do believe a new Pontoosuc Lake CC beats its “cousin” in one important way: While the old ballpark oozes history, it can’t hide all its flaws; but a revitalized golf course, that could feel brand new while still being true to its Golden Age roots.