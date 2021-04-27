CHESHIRE — 80 minutes wasn't enough to settle Tuesday's Berkshire South playoff match between Taconic and Hoosac Valley.
Hurricane senior Jake Richardson dipped and dodged by two Taconic defenders before firing a game-deciding goal in the 93rd minute.
"This was a rough game from the start," Richardson said, "but we got the win with a lucky goal at the end — that is what we like to see."
Richardson pierced the Taconic defense with shifty moves and it began early in the first half. The senior dished a pass to Matt Tassone and while Taconic goalie Ian McGrath was there to make the stop, Tassone was there to clean up his own rebound.
The goal came six minutes into the match, giving the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead. Hoosac was in prime condition to build on its lead with 10 shots on net in regulation, but couldn't get anything to stick.
The Hurricanes were flirting with disaster in the closing minutes of the half as Taconic had its foot on the gas, pressuring the Hoosac defense and keeper Lucas Waterman, but the junior kept the scoreboard clean for the match's first 40 minutes.
"We fell off [in the final 20 minutes of the first half]," Richardson said. "We told each other [at the break] we needed to pick it up in the second half and get the win."
Intermission could've cooled Taconic's strikers, but that wasn't the case. Abraham Portillo found the back of the net following a corner kick in the 53rd minute to knot the game at 1-1.
"We knew what we were up against and we brought all we had," McGrath said of the Taconic's game plan. "We were all in to make sure the intensity was there, it was a tough game and we wanted to make sure we did things right."
The match remained tied as regular time dwindled and much like the first half, both teams had their chances. Waterman had two saves, compared to six for McGrath. However, each team attempted 12 shots on net.
Tuesday's match wasn't to advance in the Western Massachusetts tournament, but a playoff-like atmosphere was apparent.
"The intensity is always there," McGrath said. "The focus was heightened for a lot of the plays."
"Even though we all made the playoffs, this still felt like a tournament game," Richardson said. "Getting a win made it feel that much better."
Regardless of the outcome, ohana is how McGrath will remember the 2020-21 Fall II Taconic soccer team.
"Taconic soccer is a family," he said. "We are always together and working. Through thick and thin, we're always there for each other."
Hoosac's story will come to a close on Thursday against Mount Everett in the Berkshire South championship game
The Eagles defeated Drury 3-0 on Tuesday, setting up a third match between Hoosac and Everett this season.
Mount Everett defeated Hoosac Valley by one goal on April 13 and again on April 21. This time, though, it is for all the marbles.
"We have to get the same shots we had against Taconic," Richardson said of Thursday's match. "We just have to make sure to finish them."