In Rick Murphy's long career in baseball management, he has been a part of two franchise moves. Those were within the same league.
Now, the Pittsfield native and Taconic High School Graduate is preparing for another franchise move — keeping the team in the same place but shifting leagues.
Murphy is the president of the Tri-City ValleyCats, the team that used to be the Pittsfield Astros of the New York-Penn League. When the ValleyCats were left without a chair in the game of Musical Chairs that reorganized Minor League Baseball, the team had to find a new landing spot. On Thursday, the club announced it would become a member of the independent Frontier League.
"At the end of the day, we didn't want to make a decision that was a short-term decision," Murphy said. "We wanted to make a decision that we thought would be in the best interest of the market in the long-term perspective, and would give us the highest probability when we looked at the risk and reward of being successful in the marketplace."
The ValleyCats came to be in 2001. The late Bill Gladstone, who had owned the franchise since 1992, moved the team to the Capital District to play in a brand new stadium in Troy, N.Y. The team was part of the New York-Penn League dating back to its days in Little Falls, N.Y., before moving to Pittsfield in 1989.
But when Major League Baseball officials made a determination to drop the number of affiliated Minor League teams to 120. Much of the NY-Penn League did not survive the change. Of the 14 New York-Penn League teams, only three — Hudson Valley, Brooklyn and Aberdeen — made the cut for 2021.
In the days following the decision, Murphy had said that the team wanted to stay professional and not go into the Major League Baseball Prospects League. Two independent leagues, the Frontier and Atlantic, were both talked to by team chairman Doug Gladstone and Murphy. At the end of the day, the Frontier League was the choice.
"When we were looking at the various opportunities and leagues, and I have to say that each one of the independent leagues were extremely helpful in providing the necessary information for us to model through what would be, ultimately, the best fit for our fans, for our brand and for our market [was the Frontier League]," Murphy said. "We went through and spent a lot of time in the last four weeks, a significant amount of time and energy was spent on analyzing. I'll have to say there were times when we went through the process that we kept asking more questions and we wanted more information."
The Frontier League has been active since 1993, and has 16 franchises. Eight of them reside in the Can-Am Division, which was created when the league merged with the old Can-Am League. The Pittsfield Colonials played two seasons in the Can-Am League. The league was previously the Northeast League, which was where the Pittsfield-based Berkshire Black Bears played.
The Valley Cats will join the Can-Am Division with former Can-Am teams New Jersey, Quebec and the New York Boulders. Washington, Pa., Ottawa, Ontario and Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, are the other teams in the division.
"We're so happy to have found a home in the Frontier League," Doug Gladstone said. "They are like-minded, like we are, about baseball which is what our organization has always been about."
The ValleyCats will now have to hire a manager and coaching staff, along with recruiting players to play. The team will have about $86,000 in order to pay its players.
"When we were modeling the independent leagues and the impact they would have versus the affiliation that we've experienced over the last 19 seasons here in Tri-City," Murphy said. "We figure the overall impact will be somewhere around $220,000 to $250,000 overall. From our front office perspective, we're looking at ways in which we can, through various revenue channels, make up that additional cost we'll have to incur. Having 10 additional home games will help. If we can average 4,000 a game, we're comfortable in thinking that we should be able to offset a majority of those on-field costs."