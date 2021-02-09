It may be hard to imagine when gazing out the window, but the dog days of summer are just around the corner.
Following a successful fall that saw its 18U team take home a tournament championship, Rip City Academy has announced its summer travel team.
"Berkshire County needed an elite travel program," said Rip City's Alex Carusotto. "We have kids traveling an hour [to play in travel programs] and they're an absolute necessity for the kids looking to get recruited."
The travel team will participate in five tournaments between July 7 and Aug. 8. College coaches weren't in attendance throughout the fall season and most of the recruiting last summer was done online.
"Coaches couldn't go out," Carusotto said. "Those tournaments provided video against quality pitching that we could send out to coaches.
"We've been focused on building connections with both Division 1 schools and other colleges in the area."
Located in Dalton, Rip City has attracted athletes throughout the county and beyond.
"All those kids are looking to take that next step," Carusotto said. "Kevin [Donati, coach at Rip City] being a scout for the San Diego Padres helps open eyes [to our program]."
Evan Blake, Bo Bramer, Kaden Codey, Nick Guachione, Matt Lee and Sam Sherman each represent Taconic High School on the roster. Mount Greylock athletes include Jack Cangelosi, Dylan Harrison, Landen Jamula and Derek Paris. Pittsfield High's Chase Racine and Monument Mountain's Jayder Raifstanger round out the 12-man roster consisting of sophomores and juniors.
"Everything is on and a go," Carusotto said of possible COVID-19 concerns. "We're looking forward to this opportunity and these kids will follow each and every guideline if it means they can play some competitive baseball."