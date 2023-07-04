Nick Turner gets out early and never lets up, to win the BHS July 4th 4K road race

PITTSFIELD — It was over practically just after it began.
Nick Turner of Pittsfield took the lead at the start of the Berkshire Health Systems July 4th 5-kilometer road race Tuesday morning and never gave it up.
Turner led by nearly 15 seconds as the runners made the first turn from Wahconah Street up the hill to North Street. And when the former Taconic High School runner hit the finish line in front of Wahconah Park, he had won the race with the fastest time in recent memory.
“I’m a fast starter usually, so I wanted to get out fast,” said Turner. “I knew there were a few guys in the field that are much quicker at the end, so I kind of wanted to stretch the race out and kind of tie them up to kick past me at the end.”
Photos: BHS July 4th 5k Road Race
5K race before the Pittsfield Parade.
To view a full gallery or purchase photos from the race, click here.
Turner, who finished second to Steve Dowsett in 2022, lost his competition early and went on to run the fastest 5K along the Pittsfield Fourth of July Parade route in more than a decade.
His gun time of 15 minutes, 23 seconds, was nearly a minute faster than runner-up Jacob Ellis of Pittsfield, and it was the fastest Independence Day time since David Raucci of Germantown, N.Y., ran the 5K in 15:14 back in 2010. Raucci holds the course record of 14:39, set back in 2008.
Twelve months ago, Dowsett outkicked Turner for a four-second victory. There would be nobody outkicking Turner on this day, and the runner was all smiles at the end.
“It’s amazing. Last year I finished second, and I was satisfied for about like six hours after the race,” he said. “I’ve worked very hard and I’ve pushed myself.
“I’m glad it paid off today.”
Ellis was second in 16:14, followed by Dennis Love of Lenox in 16:15, Jake Paris of Pittsfield in 16:17 and Alex White of Dalton in 16:19.
There was a newly-minted women’s champion as well. Morgan Windram-Geddes, who coaches track at Monument Mountain High School, was the women’s champion. She finished 28th overall in a time of 18:53. Windram-Geddes finished 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Jackie Varney of Dalton, who was the 2018 women’s champion.
“It felt really good. I live locally, so it’s nice to win a local race, so it’s fun,” Windram-Geddes said. “I didn’t expect to win, so that was nice.”
Varney’s time was 19:03, while Emily Gallin of Malibu, Calif., was third among the female finishers in 19:24.
(tncms-inline)1676253193007779840[0](/tncms-inline)
Some 900 racers finished the 5 kilometers, or 3.1 miles. There were racers as young as age 6 and as old as 74. The race began up Wahconah Street after Harry’s Supermarket. The course comes down Wahconah Street and turns up onto North Street. At East and West Housatonic Street, the racers turn from the southbound lanes on North and South Street to the northbound lanes, where they continue running on the parade route. The runners make one last left turn down the hill onto Wahconah Street and finish in the Wahconah Park driveway adjacent to where the bat and ball sculpture is located.
Right at 9 a.m., the signal to start was given and a group of runners quickly took off toward the front. As the group passed Harry’s and then around the curve by the Pittsfield Cemetery, Turner had already opened up a bit of a lead. Passing Wahconah Park, the gap grew larger.
“It’s very lonely” to run the parade route basically alone, Turner said. “I think running alone, from my experience, your mind can play tricks on you. I can certainly hear footsteps behind you when they’re really not there. It’s a challenge, but I’d rather have race like that.”
Runner-up Ellis celebrated his first 4th of July 5K, and his recent marriage to Sarah Kinney. Kinney also ran the race and finished 126th in 26:21. Ellis was actually wearing a tuxedo T-Shirt and both had “Just Married” signs on their backs.
“When did I realize I wasn’t going to win?” Ellis said with a smile. “I lost him in the first 10 meters or so. He came out hot and I knew I couldn’t hold onto that pace.”
The next question was, is there a thought of trying to keep up with the leader or make a move to try and pass him? The first-time racer in this event did not have to think long about the question.
“Yes, but it’s not a part [of his mind] that you want to listen to,” Ellis said. “Not in the first mile, at least. Anyone can run a good first mile. You let him go a little bit and you hope he’s going to die a little bit in the second half. After I got through two miles, I figured he wasn’t coming back to me at all.”
Also in that first group who watched as Turner pulled away was now former Lenox High School standout Dennis Love. Love, who signed his National Letter of Intent in December to run at Marist College, also said that it was going to be a tough ask to go out with Turner.
“I’m ambitious. I went into this thinking whatever, because I just asked my coach [at Marist] how fast was I allowed to go. He said go as hard as you want,” Love said. “I went out fast and I felt pretty good. Nick, I knew he was going to go out, so I was just chilling with Jake [Paris] and Alex [White], and we were hanging there for a little bit.
“Your mind stops before your body stops, so there was definitely a little bit that I could try to get him maybe. Today, I was just having fun with it.”
On the women’s side, it was a return to competition for Varney, who has a one-year-old son. She was second back in 2019, and won the event in 2018.
“It felt really good to be back” competing, said the former Mount Greylock and St. Lawrence University cross-country runner. “It was definitely a long process, starting back up again. I feel like, after having a child, I have a pain tolerance. It was humid, but other than that it was good. I didn’t run last year, because I had just had him and I was two weeks post-partum.”
Varney said that she was behind Windram-Geddes from the start, but kept the leader in her sights for the entire race.
The race management changed this year. Berkshire Health Systems had been running the 5K, but it is now under the banner of the Berkshire Running Foundation, Inc.
BRF executive director Shiobbean Lemme is the race director. Proceeds from the race will be divided between the Pittsfield Parade and Berkshire Health Systems Behavioral Health Programming.
The Berkshire Running Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization, which is designed to create running events that benefit the local community. It is separate from the Berkshire Running Center, which Lemme runs with her husband Kent, which they want to keep as a retail/timing company/gym.
(tncms-inline)1676252515921272833[1](/tncms-inline)
———
Top 25 finishers
1. Nick Turner, 15:23; 2. Jacob Ellis, 16:14; 3. Dennis Love, 16:15; 4. Jake Paris, 16:17; 5. Alex White, 16:19; 6. Mark Rabasco, 16:41; 7. Oscar Herrera, 16:52; 8. Harry Touloukian, 16:58; 9. Matthew Howard, 17:17; 10. Andrew Petropulos, 17:27; 11. Ben Harwood, 17:29; 12. Quinn Matthews, 17:32; 13. Stefan Ogle, Dalton, 17:40; 14. Derek Grout, 17:57; 15. Seth Aitken, 18:00; 16. Nicholas Curelop, 18:05; 17. Andy McCormack, 18:09; 18. Jack Archey, 18:17; 19. Gabe Dahari, Pittsfield, 18:20; 20. Matthew Marsh, 18:26; 21. Alex Perenick, 18:27; 22. Raphael Bruno, 18:33; 23. Easton Eberwein, 18:40; 24. Brady Payson, 18:42; 25. Tucker McNinch, 18:46.
Top 10 women (listed in order by overall place)
28. Morgan Windram-Geddes, 18:53; 21. Jackie Varney, 19:03; 42. Emily Gallin, 19:24; 46. Alice Culver, 19:35; 47. Miranda Bona 19:41; 58. Christina Korney, 20:13; 72. Kimberley Jansen, 20:43; 84. Emi Eberwein, 21:05; 87. April Pitroff Varellas, 21:11; 89. Abigail Kittler, 21:16.