<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

In new hands, the Berkshire Health Systems Pittsfield July 4th 5K looking to grow

Back in my days as a wild freelancer covering summer baseball at the MetroWest Daily News, I covered a Fourth of July American Legion game and my lead was something like, ‘There’s nothing more American than baseball on the Fourth of July.’

And, sure, I may have been right, but why stop at baseball?

The annual road race through downtown Pittsfield every July 4 has been taken over by Shiobbean Lemme of Berkshire Running Center and the newly-formed Berkshire Running Foundation.

It will still be as it has been in many ways, a 5K that follows the Pittsfield Parade route on...

Modal

Mike Walsh can be reached at mwalsh@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6240. On Twitter: @WalshWrites89.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all