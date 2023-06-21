In new hands, the Berkshire Health Systems Pittsfield July 4th 5K looking to grow

Back in my days as a wild freelancer covering summer baseball at the MetroWest Daily News, I covered a Fourth of July American Legion game and my lead was something like, ‘There’s nothing more American than baseball on the Fourth of July.’
And, sure, I may have been right, but why stop at baseball?
The annual road race through downtown Pittsfield every July 4 has been taken over by Shiobbean Lemme of Berkshire Running Center and the newly-formed Berkshire Running Foundation.
It will still be as it has been in many ways, a 5K that follows the Pittsfield Parade route on...