PITTSFIELD — Jeremy Tetreault walked into the basement of Pittsfield High School, flicked on the lights to room B3 and began mopping the wrestling mats in anticipation of the 2021-22 season.
He wasn't caught up in the disfigured 2020-21 season that featured roughly four meets due to COVID-19. Instead, he found himself thinking about the previous seven seasons at the helm of Taconic wrestling.
"It's weird because we talk two years," Tetreault said for high school wrestling's formal return. "It's been back in full swing for a week and it feels like I never left.
"Last year in the winter we knew we wouldn't have a season and I got to spend Christmas with my family since I wasn't always at practice — but you still kind of miss it."
Taconic wrestling, which co-ops with Pittsfield and Wahconah, is rolling out the mats after last season overlapped with spring sports.
"A lot of these guys, I told them to do their other sport [in the spring] because we had some really good lacrosse, baseball and track athletes," Tetreault said.
"Last year, it seemed like it was all about numbers and whoever had the biggest team won because there were so many forfeits."
The wrestlers practiced outside and Tetreault felt they were a bit unorganized. Now, however, the Green and Gold wrestlers are getting back into the routine that translated into a D-III state title in 2019. With 20-plus student-athletes on the roster, roughly 10 of them are returners. Taconic's Joe LaFreniere and Broc Healey, along with Wahconah's Ryan Scott and Ben West are the team's four captains.
"We have talented newcomers, but they haven't wrestled in high school," Tetreault said. "The captains have led workouts and the kids are really interested. They show up and feed off the guys who have done this for a while.
"I've been very lucky because the new kids, within a week of practice, they're buying in. The parents have been very helpful, too."
The lack of experience is something each of the county's four teams will deal with throughout the year.
"We're certainly a young team," said Dan Lanoue, an assistant coach on the Mount Everett wrestling team. "The kids that are new lost the youth year so we're growing with them. The older kids, it's just getting to muscle memory and shape. Wrestling is a little different than going out and playing other sports.
"Learn from mistakes — we're not asking a lot and we're looking to see that improvement throughout the year."
Taconic, Mount Everett, Mount Greylock and Monument Mountain make up the wrestling landscape for Berkshire County's 2021-22 season.
The Green and Gold participated in an invitational hosted by Athol on Saturday and will face the Mounties in Williamstown on Thursday. Mount Everett starts the season with a meet against the Spartans on Wednesday.