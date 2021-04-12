WILLIAMSTOWN — Bounce-back wins always make a coach smile.
Even though Mount Greylock boys soccer coach Blair Dils was wearing a mask, he had to be smiling underneath it. That’s because the Mounties, who were shut out on John T. Allen Field four days ago, came back with a big win Monday night over Lenox.
Leo Rossiter’s second-half goal broke a tie and gave the Mounties a 2-1 victory over visiting Lenox (0-2).
“It gives us a little confidence” going into a Wednesday home match with Monument Mountain, Dils said. “Maybe if we don’t get a result tonight, we’re a little shaky from the Pittsfield match and we’re starting to second-guess ourselves.
“I think we can go in knowing that Wednesday night is going to be a hard-nosed game. It’ll be fun.”
Greylock (4-1-1) lost 1-0 to Pittsfield back on April 8, so it has been 520 days since the Mounties last won on JTA Field. That was a 7-0 Western Massachusetts Division III quarterfinal victory over Easthampton. Beating a tough team like the Millionaires also had to make the coach and his players smile under their masks.
“Lenox is a really good team,” Dils said. “They only had 12 players. Those guys played hard all game long. Hats off to them for really bringing it. They’re a really competitive team.”
While Mount Greylock had more offensive opportunities, the score was tied 1-1 at halftime. It took until the midpoint of the second half for the Mounties to unknot it.
Angling the ball out of their defensive end, Greylock midfielder Julius Munemo carried possession to the midfield line. He played the ball ahead, getting it behind the Lenox defense. Rossiter ran on the ball and did the rest.
“It was one of the best goals we’ve scored in a while,” Rossiter said. “It started from our left back, got it up to a winger back to [Munemo] and up to me. I had the easiest job.”
His job was to take the ball and shoot. His shot from the right side beat Lenox goalkeeper Daniel Munch to the far post, the ball sneaking inside the post, to break the tie.
Lenox had one really good scoring chance down the stretch. With 7:42 left in the match, the Millionaires got the ball to Andre Collins, whose chip shot from 25-yards out sailed out of the reach of Greylock goalkeeper Oscar Low, but also just missed ducking under the crossbar. No harm done.
“I think we controlled some sections of the game, for sure,” Lenox assistant coach Jeff Egan said. Egan was filling in for head coach Camilo Bermudez. “I think we battled. We had a sub, so it was a great fight.”
While Lenox falls to 0-2, the Millionaires could just as easily be 2-0. Both losses were by 2-1 scores.
As pretty as Greylock’s second goal was, the first one was what some coaches call a “dirty” goal, where the ball is bouncing around the goal mouth and the defense can’t clear. That’s what happened at 15:59, when Rossiter got the loose ball and sent it to the left. Diego Galvez was right by the left post and put the ball into the net.
Lenox got the tying tally with just under four minutes to play in the first half.
Greylock was whistled for a head ball in the box. That, in the COVID-19 rules, calls for an indirect kick. Collins took the indirect, sending it quickly to Mateo Phillips, who beat Low with a shot to tie the game.
Lenox heads back to the pitch Saturday, also against Monument, but that game is in Great Barrington.
———
Lenox 1 0 — 1
Greylock 1 1 — 2
First Half
MG — Diego Galvez (Leo Rossiter), 15:59. L — Mateo Phillips (Andre Collins), 36:10.
Second Half
MG — Rossiter (Julius Munemo), 55:52.
Saves — L: Daniel Munch 6. MG: Oscar Low 3.