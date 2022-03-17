The Hoosac Valley girls will be playing Sunday in a Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association state championship game, which is the main course for basketball fans this weekend.
The first course will take place Friday night when the annual Berkshire County Basketball Officials All-Star Games will be played. The games will be played at Wahconah Regional High School.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors. The girls game will tip off at 6 p.m., and the boys game at 7:30 p.m.
The officials will also be handing out their sportsmanship awards. Hoosac Valley's Averie McGrath and Wahconah's Ben Noyes are receiving the players' awards, while Hoosac boys coach Bill Robinson will receiver the coaching award.
The proceeds will benefit the Oswald Tower Scholarship Fund. Tower was born in North Adams in 1883, was an All-American at Williams College, and a member of the National Basketball Rules Committee from 1910-1960. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1959's inaugural class, along with Dr. James Naismith, who is credited with creating basketball.
"The game was born in the mind of Dr. Naismith," Tower's Hall of Fame mention reads, "but was nourished in the mind of Oswald Tower."