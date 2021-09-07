NORTH ADAMS — The reigning Berkshire South champion Drury Girls Soccer team carried that Fall II success into the 2020-21 school year in Tuesday’s season opener.
The Blue Devils made life easy on new goalkeeper Brooke Bishop, who made the two saves she needed to to secure the shutout victory in a 4-0 decision.
Drury vs Mount Everett Girls Soccer
The Drury Girls Soccer team played Mount Everett in North Adams.
The hosts got on the board in the 11th minute off an Alyssa Russell strike. Maddie Saunders was in on the assist.
Visiting Mount Everett made that score stick for the rest of the first half and for the first 14 minutes of the second, but couldn’t find an equalizer.
Drury got its insurance tally 15 minutes into the second half, with senior Elli Miles scoring an unassisted goal. Fellow senior Kayla McGrath followed that up two minutes later with a goal off a corner kick, and the Blue Devils were off to the races.
Hailey Kingsley scored the day’s final goal, with Miles picking the assist for a two-point night.
The Eagles got 11 saves in net by Emma Goewey.
McCann Tech 5, Westfield Tech 0
WESTFIELD — The Hornets didn’t partake in Fall II sports, so it had been two years since coach Mike Dowling’s squad suited up for an MIAA-sanctioned game.
But, things looked mighty similar for the 2019 State Vocational Small School Champions. A couple months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, McCann Tech defeated Blue Hills to claim the title at Williams College, and Izzy LaCasse scored a second half goal in the 2-1 win.
Some 22 months later, LaCasse was up to her old tricks once more, scoring four goals in the Hornets’ dismantling of host Westfield Tech.
The Tigers couldn’t break throw Keira Lennon, who made nine saves for the clean sheet. Meanwhile, LaCasse had a pair of tallies in the first half and two more in the second. The Hornets got an own-goal for the 5-0 score. Payton Vanderwaudel, Addii Hayer and Emma Dupuis were credited with the helpers on LaCasse’s strikes.
Lindsay Deland made 10 saves for Westfield Tech.
Monson 7, Hoosac Valley 0
MONSON — The Hurricanes didn’t ease into their fall season, starting on the road against a strong Monson team.
“Tough first game, Monson is a very talented team,” wrote Hoosac coach Kathy Budaj in an email. “We learned a lot from this and hope to build on it going forward.”
Hoosac goalkeeper Emma Meczywor made four saves.
Lee 4, Pioneer Valley 1
NORTHFIELD — Caroline Maloney scored twice and the Lee Wildcats opened their 2021 campaign with a commanding victory on the road.
Maloney scored in the eighth minute of the game, and then saw her team build up a 4-0 lead, before letting one by in the closing minutes.
It was 2-0 at halftime off an own goal that came by virtue of a Wildcat corner kick.
Maloney made it 3-0 with her brace at 51:30 of the second half, getting an assist from Carina Brown. Emma Puleri put the cherry on in the 68th minute with an unassisted tally.
In net, Bella Lovato made five saves for Lee.
Hailey King got Pioneer Valley on the board with a helper from Lucia Sariano.
Volleyball
Wahconah 3, Mount Anthony 0
BENNINGTON, Vt. — After a year without the ability to travel out of state for games, the Warriors opened their season on the road Tuesday night in Vermont.
It was a successful business trip for the Fall II Berkshire North champions, who took a 25-18, 25-10, 25-11 win back across state lines to Dalton.
It was the service that did it for Wahconah. Sasha Fyfe laid down 17 aces and dug up seven hits defensively. Pricilla Lee added nine aces and two assists, while Olivia Wehner had seven more aces and eight digs.
The Warriors are on the road again tonight at Franklin Tech. They start their season with six straight road games before the tentative home opener against Athol on Sept. 21