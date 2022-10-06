<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Roundup: Greylock, Wahconah golf win; Monument volleyball, Lee girls soccer beat Taconic

Drury photo for roundup

Drury girls soccer hosts Taconic in a Drury win. 

 JESSE KOLODKIN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

WILLIAMSTOWN — Thomas Art was match medalist to lead Mount Greylock to a 184-205 win over Monument Mountain at Waubeeka.

The Mounties improve to 8-5 while Monument fell to 7-4. With the win, Greylock qualified for the Western Mass. Tournament.

———

Mount Greylock (184)

Owen Petropulos 49, Ben Dingman 46, Thomas Art 40, 8; Jacob Hillman 49, Will Svrluga 57, Max Easton 59,

Monument Mountain (205)

Bradley Danyluk 48, Greg Kay 45, Liam Trask 61, Danny Free 57, 3; Paul Naventi 55, Kitson Stover 67

Wahconah 142, Mount Everett 196

DALTON — The Warriors were in rare form as three players,...

