Roundup: Greylock, Wahconah golf win; Monument volleyball, Lee girls soccer beat Taconic

WILLIAMSTOWN — Thomas Art was match medalist to lead Mount Greylock to a 184-205 win over Monument Mountain at Waubeeka.
The Mounties improve to 8-5 while Monument fell to 7-4. With the win, Greylock qualified for the Western Mass. Tournament.
———
Mount Greylock (184)
Owen Petropulos 49, Ben Dingman 46, Thomas Art 40, 8; Jacob Hillman 49, Will Svrluga 57, Max Easton 59,
Monument Mountain (205)
Bradley Danyluk 48, Greg Kay 45, Liam Trask 61, Danny Free 57, 3; Paul Naventi 55, Kitson Stover 67
Wahconah 142, Mount Everett 196
DALTON — The Warriors were in rare form as three players,...