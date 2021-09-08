CHESHIRE — It was a strong opening argument by the Hoosac Valley boys soccer team.
The Hurricanes, who won the Berkshire South tournament championship during Fall II, didn’t wait long to showcase that they are still among the top teams in their new league, downing Drury 7-1 in the season opener for both sides.
Hoosac got a hat trick from Isaac Herrmann, along with a pair of goals from Tyler Norcross. Brodie Lanoue and Dylan Rohlfs added a goal each. It was a two-point afternoon for Lanoue, who also had an assist. Nick Walsh collected an assist as well.
For Drury, Zach Davignon had an unassisted goal.
Girls Soccer
Pittsfield 3, Chicopee Comp 3
PITTSFIELD — The Generals introduction to the Kurty-Fielding Division of PVIAC was a strong one, playing to a three-goal draw with visiting Chicopee Comp. It was also Pittsfield’s return to Kirvin Park, after spending much of Fall II at BCC.
The Generals led 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2, but couldn’t put the Colts away. Taylor Vidali scored twice for PHS, breaking the season’s ice 14 minutes into play on a feed from Tess Tierney. After Chicopee Comp tied the game up five minutes later, Vidali struck a second time at 21:14 of the game, this time the assist coming from Molly Pope.
The Colts made it 2-2 by halftime, but PHS got a second-half strike from Allie Schnopp on a helper by Randi Duquette just seven minutes after intermission.
T. Carriveau got her second of the day for the visitors at 22:09 of the second half, and that was a wrap on the day’s scoring.
The Colts got eight saves from M. Rice, while Pittsfield’s Jasmine Small turned away three tries in her goalkeeping debut on the varsity level.
Longmeadow 2, Wahconah 0
DALTON — In what Wahconah coach Meg Smith called a “great back-and-forth game,” her Warriors came up on the short end of a home decision against Longmeadow.
In the season opener for Wahconah, the Warriors’ offense couldn’t get enough going against S. Renola and the Lancers defense. The Fall II Berkshire North champions have moved into the Kurty-Fielding Division within PVIAC this season, and Longmeadow was their first taste of a field that features just one other local foe in Pittsfield High.
Longmeadow got a goal in each half from S. Goodrich, on assists from E. Richard and M. Reynolds. Eva Eberwein was in net for the Warriors.
Volleyball
Wahconah 3, Franklin Tech 2
TURNERS FALLS — For the second time in as many nights, the Wahconah Volleyball team went on the road and collected a victory. The 2-0 Warriors needed five sets this time, after sweeping Mount Anthony on Tuesday, but the result was the same.
Wahconah took down Franklin Tech 25-23, 16-25, 25-22, 22-25 and 15-9.
After dropping in 17 aces in the opener, Sasha Fyfe went for another 12 at Franklin Tech. She added four kills and eight digs. Mackenzie LaBier led the way with 12 kills and added four digs. Jennah Bird spread the ball around offensively, doling out 15 assists, while also getting low for five digs.