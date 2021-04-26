ADAMS — Ian Cappielo closed out his afternoon with a 25-foot putt for birdie to take home medalist honors for Hoosac Valley at home on Monday.
While Cappiello's 38 led the day, it was visiting Lenox who boarded the bus victorious in the team competition. The Millionaires won 168-186.
Max DiGrigoli shot a 40, with Ben Haddad at 41 to lead the way for the visitors.
"I am very happy for him because he’s been working very hard at improving his game and it has paid off," Hoosac coach Jason Sniezek said of Cappiello's close-out on the ninth hole.
DiGrigoli had a birdie on the par-3 fifth hole, the only other sub-score of the day.
Lenox also put Max Shepardson (43) and Devan Patel (44) under 45, which was where Hoosac's next golfer, Corben Craig, landed. Lenox's Brady DiGrigoli carded a 45 as well. Noah Kirby (47) gave the Millionaires a full roster under 50.
For Hoosac, Lucas Levesque (51), Corey Charron (52) and Joe Bentz (57) also competed.
Mabee makes PGA Pros cut
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Country Club of Pittsfield head professional Eric Mabee shot a 3-over 74 on the Ryder Course at PGA Village on Monday in the second round of the PGA Professionals Championship to make the cut in a national event for club pros.
Mabee, who opened with a 1-over 71 on the Wanamaker Course, stands at 2-over 145 after 36 holes. The cut to the low 120 players and ties from the field of 312 came at 4-over 147.
Holding the lead in the 72-hole event is former PGA Tour player Omar Uresti, who fired a 4-under 68 on the Wanamaker Monday to take the lead at 8-under 135. First-round leader Frank Bensel Jr. shot a 71 on the Wanamaker to trail by a single shot.
Winning isn't the only priority in the tournament. The top 20 finishers earn spots in the PGA Championship, to be played at Kiawah Island next month. Currently, 19 players are 1-under or better, meaning Mabee still has a big prize to play for.
Mabee's round started slowly with bogeys on the first two holes. He steadied the ship, however, finishing off 3-over with a pair of birdies and three bogeys.
Today's third round will be broadcast on GOLF from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Drury 1, Wahconah 1
NORTH ADAMS — Kevin Chen faced down a point-blank shot in the closing minutes of Monday's Senior Night tilt at Drury, and turned away a Wahconah try to preserve the 1-1 draw.
The Drury keeper made 10 saves, while Wahconah's Ernie Lampron had three.
Wahconah opened the scoring with a Connor Burt goal off a Brennan Anderson helper in the 22nd minute.
Six minutes later, the Blue Devils got their equalizer. Dom Duteau took a feed from Zach Davignon and put away a goal in the 28th minute.
Next up for Berkshire County soccer is the postseason tournament. Wahconah will host Lenox at 7 p.m. tonight, while Drury travels to Mount Everett for a 4:30 p.m. match.
Volleyball
Taconic 3, Mount Everett 1
PITTSFIELD — Taconic volleyball picked up a win over Mount Everett on Monday, behind double-digit kills from three different players.
Kacie Chadwell had the hot hand with 18 kills, but she was backed up by Juliana Huxtable and Lisi Conroy with 11 kills each. It was a double-double for Conroy, who also had 10 digs and five aces. Huxtable added eight digs, three aces and a block, while Chadwell had three digs and three aces.
Brenna McNeice and Kacie Yerrick split time setting up their teammates. Yerrick had 21 assists to go with four kills, four aces and three digs. McNeice added five aces to her 13 assists.
Mount Greylock 3, Lee 0
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mounties are heading into the Berkshire County postseason tournament hot, after sweeping perennial power Lee on Monday.
Mount Greylock got 10 kills and five aces from Takiera Darrow, and another six kills and three blocks from Jackie Brannan. Emma Hayward brought the defense with 13 digs, while Charlotte Coody doled out 17 assists.
"Lee really pushed our defense, especially with their two outside attackers Lizzy Brown and Kylie Joyce," Greylock coach Greg Geyer wrote in an email. "We came from behind in the first and second sets and I am proud of our team's resolve during the many long rallies."
Lizzy Brown had 10 kills and 12 digs to lead Lee, which got 15 assists from Makayla Schuerer. Kylie Joyce racked up 6 kills and 13 digs as well.
Pittsfield 3, Monument Mountain 2
GREAT BARRINGTON — The Generals survived a five-set bout on the road in south county Monday night.
Pittsfield led 2-1, before the Spartans put forth a tremendous effort to grab a two-point win in the fourth set to force the breaker. The set scores were 25-17, 16-26, 25-17, 23-25 and 15-11.
Maggie Burke dished out 10 assists for PHS, while Jasmine Roark-Somersall added six. Alexi Sondrini led the way with seven kills, and Ava Sinopoli had five.
Monument Mountain got an all-around stellar outing from Abby Wade with nine kills, 15 digs and two blocks. Amber Troiano had 10 digs, three kills and an ace, while Elena Angerman put down eight kills, dug out five balls and landed five aces.