NORTH ADAMS — The Lenox girls are trending in the right direction as they near the end of an abbreviated regular season.
The Millionaires grabbed a 2-0 road win over Drury on Monday night, their third straight victory.
"We're on an upward swing, starting to get into a rhythm," said coach Brian Seminara. "We had a couple girls missing today, but played pretty well. We'll be getting some kids back this week and looking toward a positive finish here."
The Millionaires who were on hand in North Adams more than did the job, with Kate Villinski capitalizing on a Molly Knight corner kick in the 25th minute for a 1-0 lead. That advantage held into the second half, when Solia Herndon-Schmid's leg work earned a scoring opportunity for Aliza Munch. That goal came 10 minutes into the second half, and provided insurance against the dangerous Blue Devils attack.
"It was overall a pretty back-and-forth match," said Seminara. "Drury had some stretches of breakaways that could've tied it up."
Drury drops to 3-4-1 with tough games against Mount Greylock and Wahconah still on the docket.
Lenox's Ella Hall was in net for the shutout. The Millionaires, now 3-2-1, play Hoosac Valley on Friday, before celebrating Senior Night on Saturday with a girls-boys doubleheader against Mount Everett in Lenox. It will be the first and only time Lenox will play on their home field this season. The boys play at 5 p.m., with the girls following at 7.
Mount Greylock 2, Pittsfield 0
WILLIAMSTOWN — Mount Greylock grabbed a 2-0 lead at halftime and held on throughout a series of PHS charges to secure the shutout.
Senior Delaney Babcock owned the back line for the Mounties, turning away six tries for the clean sheet.
Greylock gave Babcock all the offense she needed in the 24th minute when Lucy Igoe found Elizabeth Dupras for the game-breaker.
The insurance tally came on an errant own-goal by the Generals that stemmed from a corner kick by Clara McWeeny.
Greylock moves to 8-3 with the win and guaranteed itself a place in the postseason.
Mount Everett 6, Taconic 0
SHEFFIELD — The Eagles continued playing very strong soccer on Monday night and rolled up six goals in a shutout of Taconic.
Mount Everett (2-3) was coming off a statement win over Mount Greylock, and the Eagles backed that up with a demolition of their very next visitors.
Hudah Ngoy Nkulu, who netted the winner against the Mounties, scored another two goals against Taconic. Emma Stewart got the scoring started with a strike off an Allison Steuernagle feed. Ngoy Nkulu followed off a Katy Gappa assist. Gappa then scored herself, before Maggie Sarnacki and Emily Steuernagle connected for the 4-0 halftime lead.
Ngoy Nkulu and Janet Ngoy Mwanza tallied unassisted second-half goals to finish it off.
Emma Goewey made two saves, as she combined with Emma Wilson for the second straight shutout. Taconic drops to 0-5.
Volleyball
Mount Greylock 3, Taconic 0
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mounties picked up a home win over Taconic, overcoming an early scare before rolling to victory.
Taconic forced extra points in the opening set, but ultimately succumbed to Mount Greylock 28-26. The Mounties took momentum and ran with it to take the second and third 25-11 and 25-14.
Charlotte Coody sent out 17 assists, with eight heading to Takiera Darrow for kills. Coody kept seven for herself as well, and added an ace. Darrow had 13 digs, six aces and two assists. Emma Hayward put down four aces and also dug out 14 balls. Tessa Levesque was strong at the net and had two kills, a block and two aces.
"Everyone on the Greylock roster contributed to the win with 29 kills distributed among 10 teammates," wrote coach Greg Geyer in an email. "Taconic played very well throughout the match including a back and forth first set."
The two teams will meet again on Wednesday, again at Greylock though with Taconic the designated home team.
Wahconah 3, Pittsfield 1
DALTON — Kaylee O'Bryan dished out 26 assists and Wahconah put away Pittsfield in four sets.
The Warriors won the first two sets 25-13 and 28-26, but the Generals appeared to grab some momentum there and took the third 25-15. That scare was short-lived for the hosts, who quickly finished off PHS 25-15 in the fourth set.
Wahconah got 18 kills from Kassidy Krejmas, who also landed an ace. O'Bryan added four kills and a pair of blocks, while Sasha Fyfe put down seven aces and two kills, while also scooping up 16 digs.
For Pittsfield, Alexis Sondrini had eight kills, Maggie Burke registered 14 assists and Brigette Marcil had three digs.
Wahconah improved to 8-2 with the win and will face PHS once again on Friday at 2 p.m.