PITTSFIELD — Nate Murphy birdied the fourth hole at Berkshire Hills Country Club on Friday, shooting a 38 over nine holes to deliver Taconic a victory over Monument Mountain.
The hosts shot a combined 216 to earn a 14-stroke win over The Spartans, who finished at 230.
Murphy’s 38 was the medalist score by 12 strokes.
“I thought I played well,” Murphy told The Eagle. “Probably could have managed myself around the golf course a little better, but as long as we win, that’s all that matters.”
It was Taconic’s first match of the season and inaugural outing under new head coach Matt Capeless.
“Great first varsity win,” Capeless wrote to The Eagle. “Couldn’t have asked for better weather for golf. It’s been great to have Nate Murphy as our captain because he leads by example not only with his play, but with the way he carries himself on the course.”
Monument Mountain’s George Kay shot a 50 as the second best score of the day.
Murphy was backed up by a pair of teammates coming in at 55 or under. Matt Sottile notched a 53, while Cam LaFerriere carded a 55. Mitchell McCann’s 70 rounded out the Taconic scoring.
“We weren’t sure if we were going to have enough to fill out a team, but once we got back to school and did a little recruiting in the building, we were able to get enough players,” said Capeless. “Nate, Matt and Mitch are all returning players, but I had only gotten a chance to see them play on a course once or twice.
“I was impressed with Cam LaFerriere’s performance because he just started playing golf this season.”
Monument’s Paul Naventi shot a 59, with Liam Trask a stroke back at 60 and Noah Kisiel another shot off at 61.