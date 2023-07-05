NORTH ADAMS — The Post 125 offense finished strong in a Wednsday evening win at home over Belchertown Post 239.
North Adams did in the visitors by scoring in each of its final three at-bats in a 7-4 victory.
Post 239 grabbed a 4-3 lead in the top of the fourth, before the hosts evened it back up in the home half.
Troy Tassone then led off the bottom of the fifth with a triple, and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. Anthony Welch also walked, stole second and moved to third on a ground out. He also scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-4.
Jackson Shelsy singled in Collin Booth in the sixth for another insurance run.
North Adams used three pitchers to get the win. Lucas Rylander started and struck out seven batters in three innings. He was hit four times for three runs.
The relievers held Belchertown there. Booth went 2 2/3 to earn the win, striking out three and allowing an unearned run on two hits. Nick Gilman chalked up the save pitching a scoreless 1 1/3 innings. He came on with two out in the sixth, and benefited from catching a runner stealing home.
Belchertown 102 100 0 — 4 8 4
North Adams 030 121 x — 7 8 2
Babe Ruth 14s
Pittsfield 13, Westfield 2
WESTFIELD — The Pittsfield 14-year-olds opened summer play in a big way on Wednesday, racking up 15 hits in a Game 1 win over Westfield.
Pittsfield and Westfield are playing a best-of-three series to punch a ticket to the New England Regional.
Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. in Pittsfield.
Pittsfield scored 11 runs in the first two innings, and finished off the run-rule victory with a 1-2-3 bottom of the fifth inning by reliever Noah Arnold.
Starting pitcher Cam Hilliard went three innings, striking out six and walking three. He allowed two hits and a pair of unearned runs. Arnold went two scoreless with a strikeout and no walks.
Eddie Ferris went 3 for 3 at the plate, driving in a run and scoring three times. Jackson Almeida, Connor Paronto, Luke Ferguson and John John Mullen had two hits a piece.
Paronto and Evan Roccabruna each doubled. Paronto also scored twice and had two RBI. Mullen and Andrew Hammill had two RBI each.
Pittsfield 560 11 — 13 15 3
Westfield 020 00 — 2 3 3