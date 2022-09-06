NORTH ADAMS — A little rain didn’t stop Mount Everett from traveling to north county to start its soccer season on Tuesday. A lot of rain didn’t stop the Drury girls from taking away a 4-1 decision.
The Blue Devils got a hat trick from Maddie Saunders to start their season on the right foot.
“A light rain fell for most of the first half, but it didn’t dampen the intensity of the play,” wrote Drury coach Maria Bartini in an email. “There were lots of great defensive plays on both sides of the field and it was a close contest throughout the game.”
Mount Everett drew first blood in 2022, scoring in the seventh minute through Chevelle Raifstanger for the 1-0 lead.
Drury bit right back, though, with Saunders evening things up 20 minutes later. Hannah LaCasse had the assist, and actually picked up helpers on two of Saunders’ goals.
Drury led 2-1 at halftime. Saunders netted two more in the second half to complete her opening triple.
Everett 1 0 — 1
Drury 2 2 — 4
First Half
ME — Raifstanger (Devoti), 7:00. D — Saunders (LaCasse), 27:00. D — Lloyd (unassisted), 32:00.
Second Half
D — Saunders (Russell), 56:00. D — Saunders (LaCasse), 72:00.
Saves — ME: Goewey 13; D: Bishop 5.
Volleyball
Lee 3, Chicopee Comp 1
CHICOPEE — MaKayla Schuerer had a double-double with 13 aces and 11 assists, and her Lee Wildcats got their fall underway with a road win on Tuesday.
Lee topped the Colts in four sets. The visitors took the first 25-21, but let things get evened up 23-25 in the second. Coach Julia Warner’s squad settled back in though, and won the third and fourth sets handily, 25-15 and 25-11, to ride home victorious.
Schuerer added seven digs to her dominant start. Karalynn Hopkins had the strong hand outside with eight kills, eight digs and a pair of aces. Juliana Schuerer was a strong second setter for Lee, finishing with 14 assists and five kills.
Shalayah Little led the Colts with five kills.
Boys soccer
South Hadley 6, Lenox 2
SOUTH HADLEY — In a game that had to be moved due to Monday and Tuesday’s rainfall, the Millionaires lost homefield advantage in their season opener and couldn’t overcome South Hadley.
It was the first game for Lenox under new head coach Juan Ramos.
No further details were available at press deadline.