PITTSFIELD — There was no stopping the Green and Gold on Saturday afternoon. Playing the second game in as many days, Taconic scored at least four runs in two separate innings, defeating Monument Mountain 12-0.
Rylee Poranto was fierce at the plate, knocking a double, triple and scoring three runs. Bella MacDonald mashed two doubles. Brenna McNeice and NeVeah Smith each doubled, Julia Pierce earned a three-bagger of her own.
Poranto was also in the circle, pitching five innings and striking out five batters to pick up her first win of the year.
———
Monument Mountain 000 00 — 0 4 2
Taconic 1 1 4 4 2 — 12 14 0
Poranto and Schettini. W: Poranto. L: N/A. 2B — T 5 (MacDonald 2, Poranto, McNeice, Smith). 3B — T 2 (Poranto, Pierce).
Monument Mountain 14, Lee 3
Monument Mountain baseball took care of business with an opening day win over Lee.
Owen Wade got the nod on the mound and allowed just one hit and struck out three in four innings of work.
Wade received plenty of run support and it started with Jayder Raifstranger knocking five hits in five at bats. Artie Laurie sprinkled in three hits and three runs batted in and Cole Bissialon knocked in another two runs.
———