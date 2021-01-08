Joe Bazzano counted his Lenox Nordic program as one of the lucky ones last winter.
The Millionaires took home a girls state title, and the boys squad was runner-up — 10 points behind champion Mount Greylock — on Feb. 25 at Prospect Mountain.
“We were fortunate. We usually will get together the day of anyway, it’s a big celebration with most of the JV and varsity kids there at the state meet,” said Bazzano. “Our booster club then really pushed to get our banquet in right away, and that was within a week. So we got very lucky by not procrastinating. We had a nice banquet and were able to really celebrate all that hard work.”
A couple weeks later, the county and the country shut down.
In the Berkshires, full organized athletics still haven’t returned, which is why Lenox could consider itself lucky once more this past week when the school committee voted to resume hybrid learning on Jan. 19. That opens the door for the school Nordic and Alpine ski programs to have some sort of condensed, abbreviated season later this month and into February. Lenox will not field basketball teams this winter, should the Berkshire County League come together.
“This year, I don’t expect anything. Even though we get something here, you just don’t know how it is going to pan out,” said Bazzano. “It’s good news in a way. It leaves our coaches concerned now with what we do and how we go about it.
“With that said, the kids are very excited. They were together all summer and the enthusiasm has just continued to kick up. They just love the sport.”
While Berkshire County schools for the most part have been unable to hold any kind of in-person practices or workouts, the MIAA did allow for out-of-season coaching. That, coupled with Lenox creating a club through the New England Nordic Ski Association, has kept the defending state champs and runners-up in shape to keep the momentum churning. Under the NENSA umbrella, the athletes were able to stay on track.
With the first big snowfall, skiers were able to get out on Notchview Reservation, and since then Lenox has been able to work out after closing at Ski Butternut.
“We show up after they close, at 4:30 p.m., the social distancing is easy, you’re not running into anyone. We can get around 20 people there,” said Bazzano. “We’re looking at the guidelines, staying protected. We’re outside, and you can’t get within six feet of each other on skis. Like the other teams out here, we’re doing our running and conditioning. Kids are working out on their own.”
Right now, the best-case scenario for a Nordic season would be to open the weekend of Jan. 29 and be able to run for potentially four or five races. But, Bazzano notes, that could change at a moment’s notice, and athletic directors are meeting this coming week to further discuss. There’s also the second front of this war to have a season: Snow.
Because of COVID-19 protocols, these meets will not be able to be conducted at places like Notchview or Prospect Mountain in out-of-state in Vermont. Guidelines will also allow only public school teams from Berkshire County to compete. That eliminates the likes of Amherst, Northfield Mount Hermon, Berkshire School, Mohawk and Simsbury, Conn. Per Bazzano, all meets will have to be held on campus at Wahconah or Mount Greylock.
The Warriors and Mounties, along with Lenox and Hoosac Valley will presumably make up the league for 2021. Pittsfield and Taconic’s co-op program folded two seasons ago. Mount Greylock and Wahconah participated in the fall cross-country season, while this would be the first athletics of the year for Lenox and Hoosac.
Meets will look a lot like cross-country did in the fall, with up to 10 athletes — all from the same school — starting at once, and then other teams’ heats skiing behind at five-minute intervals. There will not be head-to-head competition.
For the Millionaires in particular, this is an important season, as both teams return a lot of talent from last year’s successes. For some of that crew, this will be a final shot in their senior year. Cross-country stars Ted Yee and Colin Young were unable to run in their senior fall season, and the Fall II slate remains a mystery.
Also of intrigue for Lenox is the loss of assistant coach Kyle Zinchuk, who relocated to the Boston area last summer. Zinchuk’s hole would have been felt immensely had there been a fall soccer season, after he led that program to a Western Massachusetts crown in 2019. However, Bazzano said Zinchuk has been an integral part of building the Nordic program as well.
“I anticipated him leaving before last year, but I really think that girls group in the soccer season, it was an amazing group he didn’t want to leave behind, Bazzano said. “He had built that program back up.”
Bazzano had already been on the lookout for help, and he has augmented his staff with Karen Leger, an art teacher at Lenox who was an alternate for junior nationals. Wax tech Gary Miller, whom Bazzano refers to as the team’s secret weapon, is back. He also said he had been pestering another accomplished skier and athlete, Tom Keefe, to join up, after Keefe moved to Lenox.
“I just didn’t leave him alone, and the skiing quality of the kids just flourished last year with him. It’s almost sad to say, there are no holes,” Bazzano joked. “But we miss Kyle, of course. He’s a great guy and a phenomenal coach.”