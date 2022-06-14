PITTSFIELD — It's become a labor of love for Joe DiCicco.
"What happened last year was amazing. I didn't advertise. I just came up with the idea," said DiCicco of what is now the second Striking out Cancer in The Berkshires baseball and softball marathon.
"I came up with the idea, honestly, through the 'Today' Show," DiCicco said. "They did a [story] on a big hockey thing in Canada. I said, let's do this in baseball."
So for the second time, players of all shapes, sizes and abilities will be able to gather at Clapp Park's Buddy Pellerin Field on Saturday to play baseball and softball from 9:30 a.m. until the sun sets. It costs $15 per person to play, and all of the proceeds will go to the battle against cancer.
"I just tried it [last year], just on Facebook, called some friends. And to be honest with you, we made over $5,500," he said, "which I was surprised about. I was hoping for $2,000.
"This year, I don't have goals. I just shoot for the stars."
Proceeds will benefit the Jimmy Fund in the Dana-Farber Cancer Center's battle against cancer.
DiCicco was at Wahconah Park last Friday helping get the word about the event out to Pittsfield Suns fans. A number of fans did stop by his table in the concourse in front of the concession stands to get some information about Saturday's event.
The first game will start at 9:30 a.m., and will be — in DiCicco's words — the older baseball players on the field. There will be a softball game at 11 a.m., and the other baseball game will get started around 1.
DiCicco said that he was approached about softball joining the day-long festivities. He said why not, and whoever wants to play in the 11 a.m. softball event is more than welcome to either register or show up on Saturday.
"They'll play as long as they want to go really," the organizer said. "I was surprised last year that the older guys went four or five innings. We had one guy who was a catcher back in my years, and he caught for three innings. How he felt the next day, I don't know. If we have enough players, we'll go right until 5 p.m. If not, we'll end whenever."
The response for 2022 has been better than 2021.
"What happens is, the day of the event we get a lot of people just showing up. We've had a lot of signups already," DiCicco said, "so it's looking real good."
DiCicco said there are sponsors who helped get the T-Shirts for the players and he said they're between $500 and $1,000.
"It's a fun time for a great cause," he said. "The day of it's fun. Seeing the people come out, it's a lot of fun."