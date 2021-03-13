WILLIAMSTOWN — There are no style points when playing in a pandemic, and to just finish a season is a success in itself.
The Mount Greylock girls celebrated senior night on Saturday and will have a shot to reach 10 wins following a 34-15 victory over Drury.
"Honestly, I came into the season not knowing how many games we'll have and it's just amazing that we're going to play 20 games," senior captain Delaney Babcock said following the game. "I have loved playing with this team for all of them and I am so grateful to be out on the court for that many games."
10 wins would qualify for a spot in the Western Massachusetts Tournament in a normal season, and the Mounties currently sit at 9-10 with one game left to play.
"It would mean the world," Babcock said of reaching the 10-win mark.
Babcock got the Greylock girls in their groove early with six points in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 12.
Abby Scialabba started the afternoon with a steal and score to give the Mounties the lead, one they held for the remainder of the game.
Molly Sullivan found Babcock for two the next time down the court for one of her three assists on the night. Babcock followed Scialabba's lead by picking the ball away from a Drury (1-6) player and finished at the rim, forcing a Drury timeout with three minutes left in the third quarter.
Momentum was hard to come by on either side. The Mounties held Drury scoreless in the first quarter and to three points in the first half. Meanwhile, the Mounties followed a 10-point first quarter with a four-point second.
"We had to get over some calls that didn't going our way," senior captain Emma Stevens said. "We kept in it, though. Molly and Abby played hard and they've picked things up pretty quickly."
Sullivan added two points and five rebounds to her stat sheet and Scialabba finished with four points and four boards. The Mounties had no issue rebounding the ball as Stevens and Charlotte Coody each secured at least five boards.
Drury's leading scorer was Kayla McGrath, who paired her five points with six rebounds and an assist.
The Blue Devils cut the Mountie lead to 12 in the fourth quarter, but triples from Annie Art and Babcock helped the Mounties coast to the win.
Pictures of Babcock and Stevens lined the gym and the duo received a curtain call in their final home game as Mounties.
"It was a little strange, but also pretty special because there was just two seniors," Stevens said.
"We didn't know we would have a season," Babcock added. "Just to walk in and see how we actually had a senior night was amazing.
"This team is going to be good, there are a lot of great young talented players."
With no tournament to chase, Stevens and Babcock wanted to win games, but also share the lessons they learned throughout their high school career.
"Just try to stay in your own head and don't get caught up in turnovers or calls," Stevens said of her biggest piece of advice. "Instead, focus on the next play and think about getting [the ball] back."
The Mounties will go for their 10th win of the season in Great Barrington against the Spartans on Sunday. Drury will host Mount Everett on Monday.
Drury (15)
McGrath 2-1-5, Houghtaling 1-0-2, Sarkis 1-0-2, LaCasse 1-1-4, Russell 0-1-1, Moran 0-0-0. Totals 5-4-15.
Mount Greylock (34)
Leveque 1-0-2, Art 1-0-3, Babcock 5-1-12, Quagliano 1-0-2, Stevens 1-0-2, Scialabba 2-0-4, Sullivan 1-0-2, Coody 2-3-7, Gilooly 0-0-0. Totals 12-4-34.
Drury 0 3 2 10 — 15
Mount Greylock — 10 4 9 11 — 34
3-point field goals — D 1 (LaCasse); MG 2 (Art. Babcock).